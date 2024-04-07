United States

McDonald's Unveils Exciting Remix Menu Featuring Chicken Cheeseburger And Apple Pie McFlurry- But There's a Catch!

While McDonald's delights fans with its inventive Remix Menu featuring tantalizing mash-ups like the Chicken Cheeseburger and Apple Pie McFlurry, there's a twist: this culinary innovation is exclusively available in Canada, leaving U.S. enthusiasts wondering what they're missing out on. See here!

Advertisement

McDonald%27s
McDonald's Remix Menu Photo: McDonald's
info_icon

McDonald's is introducing an exciting change with its Remix Menu, which offers a selection of items featuring unique mash-ups, transforming them into fresh creations. Among the innovative options are the Chicken Cheeseburger, Sweet Chili Junior Chicken sandwich, Surf N' Turf Burger, and the highly anticipated Apple Pie McFlurry, which seems to be a favorite among fans.

Upon discovering the specialty menu, social media users and loyal fans of the brand went into a frenzy, flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement and share their plans for indulging in the new offerings.

One user exclaimed, "If you think I’m not getting an Apple pie McFlurry and wash it down with the chicken cheeseburger you are crazy," prompting another to swiftly reply, "I’m right behind you in the drive-thru."

Advertisement

Krispy Kreme McDonald's Partnership - AP
McDonald's And Krispy Kreme Partnership: Nationwide Rollout Of Doughnuts Set To Sweeten Breakfast Menus

BY Outlook International Desk

One user expressed curiosity, asking, "An Apple Pie McFlurry?" accompanied by a humorous meme featuring super-producer Timbaland glancing around the room.

Another user emphatically declared, "Apple pie McFlurry?!!?!! I need it!!!"

"Apple pie mcflurry moves me," another X user shared, while yet another affirmed, "That apple pie McFlurry gone have to see about me, I’m sorry."

Abandoned McDonald's menu - Chris Luckhardt
Photographer Finds Abandoned McDonald's With 90s Menu On Remote Alaskan Island

BY Outlook International Desk

However, before you make a dash to your nearest McDonald's, hold on! The Remix Menu is exclusively available in Canada for a limited period. So, unless you're in the North American country, you'll need to plan a trip across the border to enjoy it.

Advertisement

For those in the United States, the discussion about remixed food items leaves one pondering: 'why do we never seem to get the exciting offerings?'

McDonald's To Buy Back Its 225 Restaurants From Local Israeli Franchisee After Boycott - null
McDonald's To Buy Back Its 225 Restaurants From Local Israeli Franchisee After Boycott

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained