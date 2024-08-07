United States

What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood

The "broccoli" haircut, with its closely shaved sides and curly, voluminous top, has become a viral sensation among Gen Z. Popularized by TikTok influencers and set to debut on the big screen in the upcoming "Superman" movie, this distinctive style is taking over both social media and Hollywood.

the broccoli haircut
Broccoli Haircut: The New Gen Z Hair Trend Taking Internet By A Storm Photo: TikTok
info_icon

If you’ve been around teenagers lately, you might have noticed a hairstyle known as the "broccoli" cut. This haircut, characterized by its closely shaved sides and curly, voluminous top, is currently very popular among Gen Z. It’s also humorously referred to as the "bird’s nest," "Zoomer perm," and "alpaca teen gym bro hair."

Hairstylist Rene Fris described the style in an interview with PopSugar, explaining, “It’s achieved by cutting the hair in short, uneven layers that resemble the florets of a broccoli. The side can be completely buzz-cut short or shaved very close to the scalp (like a fade).”

The look, distinct from the “Edgar” cut, is easier to achieve for those with curly hair, but those with straight hair can pull it off with a bit of assistance. Some videos on TikTok even show teen boys as young as 13 increasingly getting perms to achieve the broccoli cut.

'Just Give Me My Money' Trend On TikTok Explained - TikTok
What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

"It’s such a specific person who rocks it: the guy who’s chugging a Celsius while taking multiple selfies in the gym mirror,” comedian Bryan Torresdey told GQ. His TikTok video mocking the broccoli haircut has garnered over 65,000 likes.

How did the haircut become so popular? GQ credits TikToker and soccer player Noah Beck, YouTuber Jack Doherty, and boxer/influencer Bryce Hall for its widespread appeal.

“All the guys coming up on TikTok, every guy who went viral and was considered highly attractive had this fluffy hair look. So it was kind of like, if you didn’t have that, you’re missing out,” social media personality (and broccoli cut enthusiast) Dillon Latham told the magazine.

The broccoli cut will soon make an appearance on a much larger screen as well, with Clark Kent sporting the look in the upcoming "Superman" movie set for release in 2025.

The catchy TikTok remix “Paging Dr. Beat! Emergency! Emergency!” has taken off, with users showcasing outfits and swaying to the beat. - Tiktok
Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  2. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  3. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  5. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
Football News
  1. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  2. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  4. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
  5. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  2. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  3. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  4. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Where Is End Of Tunnel': SC Asks CBI, ED As It Reserves Order On Manish Sisodia Bail Plea In Excise Case
  2. IIT Madras Receives Funding Of Rs 228 Crore From Alumni
  3. Centre Offers New Tax Relief Options For Real Estate Capital Gains
  4. 'Roller Coaster Ride': Rekha Sharma Steps Down As NCW Chairperson After 9-Year Tenure
  5. 'This Insults Affected People': CM Vijayan On Union Minister's False Allegations Over Wayanad Landslide
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  2. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  3. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  4. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  5. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
World News
  1. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  2. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  3. Bangladesh Protests: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks
  4. Russia Claims Cross-Border Attack By Ukraine; Kyiv Officials Yet To Comment
  5. Middle-East Tension: Beirut In Distress As Israeli Warplanes Breach Sound Barrier Thrice, Say Reports
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Highlights: Vinesh, Neeraj In Finals; India Lose In Hockey SF; Cuba's Mijain Lopez Wins Gold At 5th Successive Summer Games
  8. Bangladesh Protests: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks