If you’ve been around teenagers lately, you might have noticed a hairstyle known as the "broccoli" cut. This haircut, characterized by its closely shaved sides and curly, voluminous top, is currently very popular among Gen Z. It’s also humorously referred to as the "bird’s nest," "Zoomer perm," and "alpaca teen gym bro hair."
Hairstylist Rene Fris described the style in an interview with PopSugar, explaining, “It’s achieved by cutting the hair in short, uneven layers that resemble the florets of a broccoli. The side can be completely buzz-cut short or shaved very close to the scalp (like a fade).”
The look, distinct from the “Edgar” cut, is easier to achieve for those with curly hair, but those with straight hair can pull it off with a bit of assistance. Some videos on TikTok even show teen boys as young as 13 increasingly getting perms to achieve the broccoli cut.
"It’s such a specific person who rocks it: the guy who’s chugging a Celsius while taking multiple selfies in the gym mirror,” comedian Bryan Torresdey told GQ. His TikTok video mocking the broccoli haircut has garnered over 65,000 likes.
How did the haircut become so popular? GQ credits TikToker and soccer player Noah Beck, YouTuber Jack Doherty, and boxer/influencer Bryce Hall for its widespread appeal.
“All the guys coming up on TikTok, every guy who went viral and was considered highly attractive had this fluffy hair look. So it was kind of like, if you didn’t have that, you’re missing out,” social media personality (and broccoli cut enthusiast) Dillon Latham told the magazine.
The broccoli cut will soon make an appearance on a much larger screen as well, with Clark Kent sporting the look in the upcoming "Superman" movie set for release in 2025.