Art & Entertainment

‘Under The Bridge’: Stars Dazzle At Hulu Miniseries Premiere In Los Angeles - View Pics

Hulu's 'Under The Bridge' premiere lights up Los Angeles with cast members Chloe Guidry, Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone, and others showcasing their style at the DGA Theatre.

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Catch a glimpse of the stars at the 'Under The Bridge' premiere! Chloe Guidry, Izzy G., and more dazzle at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles for the Hulu miniseries event.

Here are a few pictures from the grand event:

1. Chloe Guidry

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Chloe Guidry, a cast member in ‘Under The Bridge’, poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Izzy G.

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Izzy G., a cast member in ‘Under The Bridge’, poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Vritika Gupta

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Vritika Gupta, a cast member in ‘Under The Bridge’, poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

4. Aiyana Goodfellow

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Aiyana Goodfellow, a cast member in ‘Under The Bridge’, poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Javon “Wanna” Walton

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Javon “Wanna” Walton, a cast member in ‘Under The Bridge’, poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. Riley Keough

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Riley Keough, a cast member in ‘Under The Bridge’, poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Lily Gladstone

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Lily Gladstone, a cast member in ‘Under The Bridge’, poses at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Riley Keough & Lily Gladstone

‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere
‘Under The Bridge’ LA Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello


Riley Keough, left, and Lily Gladstone, cast members in ‘Under The Bridge’, pose together at the premiere of the Hulu miniseries at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

