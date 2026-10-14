Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files reboot has secured a series order at Hulu.
Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel will play two FBI agents.
Original creator Chris Carter returns as executive producer for the reboot.
The X-Files reboot from filmmaker Ryan Coogler has officially received a series order at Hulu. The new show will star Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel as two FBI agents investigating unexplained phenomena. The project brings the popular science-fiction franchise back to television with new characters while retaining a connection to the original series.
Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files reboot gets series order
Coogler, known for Black Panther and Sinners, wrote and directed the pilot and will executive produce the series. Jennifer Yale, whose credits include Underground and See, will serve as showrunner. The show is being produced by Onyx Collective, 20th Television and Coogler’s Proximity Media.
Speaking about the project to Variety, Coogler said, “I’ve loved The X-Files for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me.”
He added, “What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world.”
Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel lead new cast
According to the series’ official logline, Deadwyler and Patel will play “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena”.
The characters are new additions to the franchise rather than replacements for its original central duo. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson played FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully in the original series.
What to know about The X-Files reboot
Created by Chris Carter, The X-Files first aired in 1993 and ran for nine seasons until 2002. Fox later revived the series for two more seasons in 2016 and 2018. The franchise also spawned two feature films, with Duchovny and Anderson returning for both.
Carter is attached as an executive producer on the Hulu reboot, alongside Coogler, Yale, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. A premiere date for the new series has not yet been announced.