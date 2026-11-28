Anything But Ghosts will reportedly offer an update on what happens to Inde Navarrette’s character, Nikki Freeman, after the events of Obsession. In the earlier film, Nikki becomes intensely attached to her friend and co-worker Bear Bailey, played by Michael Johnston, after he uses the One Wish Willow to make her fall in love with him. The wish sets off a series of events that eventually leaves Bear regretting his decision.