Curry Barker says Anything But Ghosts features only a small Obsession Easter egg.
Inde Navarrette’s Nikki Freeman will receive a brief story update.
Barker has discussed a possible Obsession sequel or anthology series.
Filmmaker Curry Barker has clarified how his upcoming film Anything But Ghosts connects to his horror hit Obsession. While the two films are set in the same universe, Barker has said the connection is limited to an Easter egg rather than a direct continuation of the earlier film’s story. His comments come after audiences began speculating about a possible sequel.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Barker admitted that he wished he had kept the connection under wraps. He explained that revealing it beforehand might affect the audience’s reaction when the moment appears on screen.
Curry Barker explains Obsession connection
“It’s really just an Easter egg. I almost wish I didn’t say anything so that when it happened in the movie, people could be just like, ‘Whoa!’ Versus now they’re looking for it and people are probably going to be disappointed with how small it is,” Barker said.
Anything But Ghosts will reportedly offer an update on what happens to Inde Navarrette’s character, Nikki Freeman, after the events of Obsession. In the earlier film, Nikki becomes intensely attached to her friend and co-worker Bear Bailey, played by Michael Johnston, after he uses the One Wish Willow to make her fall in love with him. The wish sets off a series of events that eventually leaves Bear regretting his decision.
What is Anything But Ghosts about?
Barker co-wrote Anything But Ghosts with Cooper Tomlinson, who also stars in the film. The story follows a paranormal investigator who encounters real ghosts after running a fraudulent company and deceiving customers. Barker, Bryce Dallas Howard, Aaron Paul, Chris Reinacher, Violet McGraw and Matthew Lillard are also part of the cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 7, 2027.
Will Obsession get a sequel?
Barker has previously discussed the possibility of making a proper Obsession sequel or developing an anthology series. However, neither project has been confirmed.
For now, Anything But Ghosts offers the next connection to the world of Obsession, although viewers should not expect a full continuation of Nikki and Bear’s story.