“Then I got on Zoom. And once you hear his voice, you’re transported. It’s like Disneyland for filmmakers. The conversation went everywhere, from movies, to a Welsh sitcom called Gavin & Stacey, to what his life was like, what my life was like. At one point he tried to talk about the character, and said ‘I’ve written quite a few questions here about the character,’ and I said, ‘No, this isn’t the moment for that. That’s the next conversation.’ As soon as I got off, I thought, ‘Why did I say that?’ And he told me later that he loved that moment in that first conversation because he was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be directed.’ Two days later, he was on board.”