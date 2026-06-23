Jamie Adams has started shooting his next film.
Quentin Tarantino and Kylie Minogue have joined the cast.
Tarantino had starred in Adams' earlier film.
Quentin Tarantino has been secretly cast in Jamie Adams' new film, Tangled Up In Blue. This reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with Adams, who previously directed him in the movie, Only What We Carry, which debuted at The Tribeca Festival earlier this month. Apart from Tarantino, the film also starred Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella and Charlotte Gainsbourg in the lead roles. Adams told Variety he cold-pitched Tarantino the part of a wealthy benefactor in the film, writing to him directly to offer him a part.
“I sent him the story outline and a letter,” he told Variety. “I was just very honest about believing in him as an actor. Improvisation, the way I use it, is about being present and reacting organically. He’s one of the greatest conversational storytellers. I thought that would be incredible in character. I didn’t think I’d hear back. But two weeks later, on a Sunday, his agent emailed saying Quentin was intrigued and wanted a Zoom.” The film also stars Welsh actors Karen Paullada, Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell and Siwan Morris.
“Then I got on Zoom. And once you hear his voice, you’re transported. It’s like Disneyland for filmmakers. The conversation went everywhere, from movies, to a Welsh sitcom called Gavin & Stacey, to what his life was like, what my life was like. At one point he tried to talk about the character, and said ‘I’ve written quite a few questions here about the character,’ and I said, ‘No, this isn’t the moment for that. That’s the next conversation.’ As soon as I got off, I thought, ‘Why did I say that?’ And he told me later that he loved that moment in that first conversation because he was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be directed.’ Two days later, he was on board.”
Tarantino will act opposite Kylie Minogue in the new film. The title and plot of the project are currently under wraps. The director and the pop star were spotted over the weekend in the Welsh town of Porthcawl, where they shot scenes of a funeral at Newton Church and a wake at the Saltwater Inn. “Tarantino proved to be an exceptional actor,” the Welsh director added. “He was wonderful. Curious. Collaborative. He loves actors. He loves cinema history. Being in France making something that felt inspired by Eric Rohmer excited him.”