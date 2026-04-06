Nikita Grover Interview | On Casting For Kohrra And Building Lived-in Worlds

A

With the script, it’s not just imagination. I meet a lot of people. I observe them and realise that a character can look very different from what I first thought.

There’s also a constant back-and-forth with the director. What they think and what I think shapes things.

For Kohrra, I often talk about casting Rannvijay Singha as Sam, Preet’s husband. People might question that because of his Roadies background. But when you look at his life, he is from Punjab, he has worked there, lived abroad and has a family. In that context, it made sense.