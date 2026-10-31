Police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district arrested seven individuals, including a stepson, for the brutal murder of an elderly woman and her daughter.
The victims were killed over ongoing land disputes and witchcraft accusations before their bodies were set on fire and buried inside a mountain cave.
Law enforcement recovered charred remains from the scene with forensic teams and are conducting raids to apprehend six remaining suspects.
A man has been arrested with six others for allegedly killing his mother and sister over a land dispute and burning the bodies before burying them in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Saturday.
According to police, prime accused Tribhuvan Birua and 13 others killed Kuni Kui (68) and her 27-year-old daughter Namsi Birua in Bada Torla village on October 13.
They then burnt the bodies and buried the charred remains in a cave on a forested hill in the area, said Bahaman Tuti, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chaibasa Sadar.
Police recovered the bodies on October 27.
The police officer said the murder was a fallout of a quarrel Kuni Kui had with a neighbour over removing the ridge of her paddy field a few months earlier. Tribhuvan is the son of Kuni Kui's first husband, Purusotham Birua.