Hope 102*, Rutherford 84 Help West Indies Pull Off Their Highest T20I Chase

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West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second T20I on Friday, pulling off a record chase of 250 to draw the five-match series 1-1. The visitors reached 250 in 18.3 overs, completing the highest T20I chase against India and the second-highest overall in the format. Shai Hope led the charge with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, packed with 6 fours and 9 sixes. Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 off 37 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes, while Romario Shepherd blasted 34 off 13 as West Indies gatecrashed India’s big night. India had looked in command after piling up 249/5, their highest-ever T20I total against West Indies. Sanju Samson returned to form with 82 before late blows from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma lifted the hosts, but India’s bowlers lost control once dew settled in and Hope took over.

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West Indies won by 6 wickets with 9 balls remaining
West Indies' captain Shai Hope shakes hands with the umpire after winning the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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West Indies won by 6 wickets
West Indies' captain Shai Hope, right, celebrates with Romario Shepherd after winning the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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IND vs WI 2nd T20I
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford returns after dismissal during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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India West Indies Cricket
India's Abhishek Sharma during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Sherfane Rutherford India West Indies Cricket
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford celebrates his half century during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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West Indies Sherfane Rutherford IND vs WI
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Shai Hope India West Indies Cricket
West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer gets bowled by India's Mayank Yadav during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Rovman Powell
West Indies' Rovman Powell during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Mayank Yadav India vs West Indies 2nd T20I
India's Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kamil Pooran during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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West Indies vs India 2nd T20I
Fans cheer during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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India vs West Indies T20I Cricket Series
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, right, greets Tilak Varma during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Tilak Varma India vs West Indies T20I
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Shreyas Iyer India vs West Indies T20I
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Shivam Dube IND vs WI: 2nd T20I
India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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India vs West Indies T20I Cricket Series
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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India vs West Indies T20I Cricket Series Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase after taking the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Ishan Kishan IND vs WI: 2nd T20I
India's Ishan Kishan looks on during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Ishan Kishan India vs West Indies
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Indias Sanju Samson, left, celebrates his half century
India's Sanju Samson, left, celebrates his half century as Ishan Kishan looks on during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

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