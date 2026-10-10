Hope 102*, Rutherford 84 Help West Indies Pull Off Their Highest T20I Chase

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 October 2026 2:58 pm

West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second T20I on Friday, pulling off a record chase of 250 to draw the five-match series 1-1. The visitors reached 250 in 18.3 overs, completing the highest T20I chase against India and the second-highest overall in the format. Shai Hope led the charge with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, packed with 6 fours and 9 sixes. Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 off 37 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes, while Romario Shepherd blasted 34 off 13 as West Indies gatecrashed India’s big night. India had looked in command after piling up 249/5, their highest-ever T20I total against West Indies. Sanju Samson returned to form with 82 before late blows from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma lifted the hosts, but India’s bowlers lost control once dew settled in and Hope took over.