Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here have seized narcotic substances and gold collectively valued at around Rs 39.8 crore in multiple operations, leading to the arrest of nine passengers and suspected cartel members, sources said.In one of the biggest seizures, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Customs Zone-III, recovered around 12 kg of ketamine, valued at approximately Rs 36 crore, in an operation conducted on November 27.