Mumbai Customs Zone-III officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized narcotics and gold worth around Rs 39.8 crore across multiple operations on November 27 and 28, 2026, arresting nine people.
In the largest haul, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials recovered 12 kg of ketamine valued at Rs 36 crore—intercepting 5 kg from a Bangkok-bound passenger on Thai Airways flight TG-318 and 7 kg during a follow-up residential raid—leading to three arrests under the NDPS Act.
Officers also seized 6.5 kg of hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 2.27 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok and 1,443 grams of concealed 24-carat gold worth Rs 1.57 crore from five flyers, resulting in six additional arrests under the NDPS and Customs Acts.
Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here have seized narcotic substances and gold collectively valued at around Rs 39.8 crore in multiple operations, leading to the arrest of nine passengers and suspected cartel members, sources said.In one of the biggest seizures, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Customs Zone-III, recovered around 12 kg of ketamine, valued at approximately Rs 36 crore, in an operation conducted on November 27.
Around 5 kg of the psychotropic substance was recovered from a passenger travelling to Bangkok by Thai Airways flight TG-318. Subsequent questioning and a search at a residential premises led to the recovery of another 7 kg of ketamine and the arrest of two more persons allegedly linked to the drug cartel, the sources told PTI.
All three accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, they said.
In two other cases, AIU officers seized around 6.5 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at Rs 2.27 crore, from two passengers arriving from Bangkok on November 27 and 28. Both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act.
In a separate operation, customs officials seized 1,443 grams of concealed 24-carat gold, valued at around Rs 1.57 crore, from five passengers arriving in Mumbai during the same period. Four passengers were arrested in connection with the gold seizures under the Customs Act, 1962.
Further investigation into all the cases is underway, the sources said, adding the total value of the seizures is around Rs 39.8 crore.