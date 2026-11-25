Thomas Markle faces two federal counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.
FBI investigators reportedly found images in two Los Angeles storage units.
Each charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years.
Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. US prosecutors announced the indictment on Tuesday, November 24, doubling the number of federal charges against the 82-year-old.
Markle was initially charged with one felony count on November 5. He was arrested the following day at an assisted-living facility in Florida and is expected to be transferred to California in the coming weeks to face the charges.
Thomas Markle indictment: What are the allegations?
According to an FBI affidavit filed with the original criminal complaint, investigators found material in two storage units in Los Angeles. The affidavit alleged that the images included photographs of Markle posing with a naked underage girl and other children in various stages of undress. One photograph reportedly showed a girl in a room that appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines.
The investigation began last month in the Philippines, where Markle had previously lived. Philippine police said criminal complaints had also been filed against him in Cebu province, accusing him of violating local laws concerning the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.
Markle has denied the allegations. In comments to the Daily Mail, he described the claims as “sick lies”.
Arrest, court proceedings and possible sentence
Markle was initially released after appearing before a federal court in Tampa, Florida. However, he was later jailed after cutting off his court-ordered ankle monitor, according to federal authorities.
A US magistrate judge ruled last week that Markle was mentally competent to stand trial following a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. This means he was considered able to understand the proceedings and assist in his defence.
According to the US attorney’s statement, each count carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison if Markle is convicted.
Meghan has been estranged from her father since the period leading up to her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. She has previously said she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations and cut off contact between him and her children, Archie and Lilibet.