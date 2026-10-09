BJP's Ram Madhav Says India Is Not A ‘Banana Republic’, Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Starlink Row

“Elon Musk must remember that he is not dealing with a banana republic. He is dealing with a big country which is respected, whose leadership is respected globally. You should also be respectful towards this country and its leadership. Here there is a proper system, non-discriminatory system in place to allocate spectrum and whom he was seeking to ridicule as oligarchs. Mr Musk was seeking to ridicule some of our leaders as oligarchs,” he said.