'Baseless And Misconceived': India Rejects Elon Musk's 'Oligarch' Claims Over Starlink Delay

The government rejected allegations that India’s satellite communication approval process was discriminatory.
Elon Musk alleged unnamed oligarchs were blocking Starlink to protect their dominance.
The ministry said all three licensed operators were undergoing mandatory security assessments.
The Ministry of Communications on Thursday called allegations of discriminatory treatment in India’s satellite communication approval process “baseless and misconceived”, responding to Elon Musk’s claim that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink’s entry into the country.
The ministry said security assessments were underway for all three licensed satellite operators, placing them at broadly the same regulatory stage.
Govt's Clarification
In a statement issued through the Press Information Bureau, the ministry said that the government approved telecom licences to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit based satellite communications.
“The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services,” the statement said.
Under their licence conditions, operators must demonstrate compliance with security requirements intended to protect users and their data. Completing that assessment allows a company to seek spectrum assignment.
“Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees. As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum,” the ministry said.
Musk Alleges "Certain Oligarchs" Want To Maintain "Monopolistic Chokehold"
The clarification followed a post by the SpaceX CEO alleging that Starlink was being obstructed to preserve the dominance of existing business interests.
“Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India,” Musk wrote on X.
He did not identify those he accused of blocking the company.
Musk was responding to the X account DogeDesigner, which had urged authorities to complete Starlink’s clearances. The post argued that satellite broadband could bring reliable, high-speed internet to remote villages and underserved communities.