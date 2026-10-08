Why Starlink Is Facing Challenges In Getting Security Clearance In India?

Starlink has a GMPCS authorisation from the DoT, but commercial services still require spectrum assignment and final security clearances.
India’s satellite-communications rules require gateways and key network-control functions in the country.
The security debate predates Starlink, stretching from satellite-phone concerns after 26/11.
Starlink is ready to launch its satellite internet service in India — but the final green light is still tied to security and regulatory clearances.
Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said Wednesday that the company is “standing ready to serve India once India is ready”. Starlink has already built more than 20 gateway sites in India and says its operations have been designed around Indian security requirements.
The company already has a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisation. The DoT's records list Starlink Satellite Communication as a GMPCS licensee from June 6, 2025. However, a licence by itself does not confer the right to use spectrum, which requires a separate assignment.
The remaining hurdles include spectrum assignment and final security clearances for the network infrastructure. The larger question is why security has become such a critical part of India's satellite communications regime.
Why India Is Wary Of Satellite Communications
To understand the concern, one has to go back to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The Pakistan-based attackers used satellite phones during the 2008 attacks to communicate with their handlers. The use of such devices highlighted a basic security problem: satellite communications can operate outside conventional terrestrial mobile networks.
Unlike an ordinary mobile phone, a satellite phone does not need to connect to a local cellular tower. That makes monitoring and interception more complicated for security agencies.
India subsequently tightened controls on the use of satellite phones. Certain satellite-phone services require government permission, and authorities have repeatedly acted against people carrying unauthorised satellite communication devices.
Starlink, however, is technically very different from the satellite phones associated with the 26/11 communications.
Traditional systems such as Inmarsat and Thuraya primarily rely on geostationary satellites positioned roughly 36,000 km above Earth. Starlink uses a large constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites, operating much closer to the planet, to provide broadband internet.
A Starlink user connects through a terminal, or dish, which communicates with satellites overhead. The traffic is then routed through a ground gateway before reaching the wider internet.
That gateway is crucial to India's security architecture.
Under India's GMPCS licensing framework, satellite operators providing services in the country must establish authorised satellite earth-station gateways in India. The framework also requires compliance with security conditions, including lawful interception and routing of Indian traffic through gateways located in the country.
How Starlink Can Create A Different Security Challenge
The concern is not simply that Starlink uses satellites. It is that satellite broadband can provide connectivity in places where conventional telecom networks are weak or unavailable.
A portable terminal can potentially be used in remote border areas, forests, at sea or in other locations without relying on a conventional mobile network or SIM card.
That is why India has built extensive security requirements into the rules governing satellite internet services.
Additional security instructions issued under the Unified Licence require security clearance for individual gateway locations. Operators must ensure that key network-control and lawful-interception functions are located in India, while Indian traffic is required to be routed through Indian infrastructure. Operators must also be able to restrict or suspend service to particular subscribers or geographical areas when directed by authorities.
The rules also create special monitoring zones covering areas within 50 km of international borders and the Exclusive Economic Zone extending up to 200 nautical miles from the coast.
Satellite operators are required to support monitoring in these areas, while restrictions can be imposed during hostilities or when directed by authorised agencies. The rules also call for at least 20% of the value of ground-segment equipment to be indigenised within five years of commercial launch.
These requirements explain why the location and operation of Starlink's gateways have become such an important part of the approval process.
Dreyer said Starlink has already established 20 gateway sites in India, comprising hundreds of antennas, and has designed its Indian operations to keep user data within the country.
“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India and keeping India user data within India,” she said at the India Mobile Congress.
Starlink Has Cleared Key Regulatory Hurdles
Starlink has already crossed some significant regulatory milestones.
The DoT's records show that Starlink Satellite Communication received its GMPCS authorisation on June 6, 2025. The authorisation allows satellite-based voice, messaging and data services but does not itself amount to spectrum allocation.
The company has also been preparing its ground infrastructure. Dreyer said Starlink had established more than 20 gateway sites in India and had spent years working with Indian regulators, telecom operators and industry to adapt its network to local requirements.
Starlink is not alone in waiting for the final stages of India's satellite-internet regulatory process. Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications also hold GMPCS authorisations, while the government continues to work through spectrum and security requirements for satellite broadband services. The DoT says spectrum use requires a separate assignment even after a GMPCS authorisation has been granted.
For Starlink, therefore, the question is no longer whether India has a regulatory framework for satellite broadband. It is whether the company's network can demonstrate that it can operate within India's unusually detailed security architecture.
Until those final clearances are in place, Starlink can prepare its infrastructure — but it cannot commercially switch on its Indian service.