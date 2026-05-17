ICEYE To Set Up Satellite Manufacturing Facility In India

Summary of this article
Space-based intelligence firm ICEYE plans to establish its first Indian manufacturing facility within a year to produce small satellites for defence, surveillance, and environmental monitoring.
ICEYE said it is exploring collaborations with ISRO, private launch providers, electronics manufacturers, and defence technology firms as part of its India expansion strategy.
ICEYE, a global leader in space-based intelligence, plans to set up its first manufacturing facility in India within the next year to produce small satellites for defence, surveillance, and environmental monitoring.
Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE, said the proposed facility would serve as the company’s primary manufacturing hub for the Asia-Pacific region, complementing its existing operations in Europe and the United States.
"There is a strong alignment between what India needs and what we offer. Globally, we are seeing two key trends: increasing defence spending and rapid adoption of space-based capabilities," Modrzewski told PTI in an interview.
"India reflects both these trends. Countries are learning from recent conflicts that space is the next frontier for intelligence and defence. We specialise in defence and intelligence, so naturally, we see India as an important market for our solutions," he said.
While declining to disclose the exact scale of investment planned for India, Modrzewski said ICEYE intends to manufacture around 10 satellites in the first year of operations, with production expected to scale up to between 20 and 40 satellites annually in the following years.
"Investment will be significant, likely in the range of tens of millions of dollars, though exact numbers are still being finalised," he said.
ICEYE operates one of the world’s most advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellations and provides intelligence and surveillance services for sectors including defence, environmental monitoring, insurance, and emergency management.
"Yes, it is fair to say that India could become our Asia-Pacific hub, alongside Europe and the United States," Modrzewski said.
He added that the company aims to establish both a supply chain and manufacturing facility in India within the next six to 12 months.
At present, ICEYE manufactures around 50 satellites annually and plans to increase production to more than 100 satellites a year by 2028.
"We are planning to deploy hundreds more satellites in the coming years."
"Satellites manufactured in India will serve global markets, while also supporting local demand. We are not making our India presence dependent solely on government orders. We are committed to building here regardless of the order book," Modrzewski said.
"We already have customers in India through our existing operations. We are in active discussions with both existing and potential customers, including government stakeholders, but cannot disclose details at this stage," he said.
Modrzewski indicated that ICEYE is in discussions with relevant government departments regarding its expansion plans in India.
"We are an established company and can operate independently. However, we value open dialogue and collaboration with the government, especially where there is alignment in capabilities and priorities. So far, we have not encountered any major challenges," he said.
The ICEYE chief also said the company is exploring collaborations in India with satellite launch providers such as ISRO and private players, along with electronics manufacturers, technology partners, and companies in the defence ecosystem, including drone and integrated systems firms.
(with PTI inputs)