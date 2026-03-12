Column | Reservation System Has Given the Oppressed-Caste Youth The Hope That Change Is Slowly On the Way: Kancha Ilaiah

The post-liberalisation capitalist market economy needed an increased social mass of buyers of globalised commodities. If the OBC/SC/STs, who constitute a vast social force in India, were not allowed to come into the urban globalised mall markets, the very existence of such malls would have been rendered unviable even for the monopoly capitalists, who happen to be only upper castes. As of now there is no share of SC/ST/OBCs in monopoly capital, as they still remain outside the domain of entrepreneurial economy. Because of haltingly expanded school education into spread-out villages, where the OBC/SC/STs live and the reservation-based higher education and employment in the government sector, a small middle class, which in terms of numbers is significant, made the mall market sustainable. But they do not get preferential treatment in the hugely expanding private sector, within the consciously getting privatised public sector units by the present right-wing regime. This is being done with a caste consciousness that the OBC/SC/STs march into the high-end economy must be halted. But this will harm the nation. If representatives of every varna (Brahmin, Shudra, Bania and Kshatriya), every caste in every sector are not allowed, India can never progress enough to catch up with China.