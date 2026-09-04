Salman Khan Warns Bandra Cafe Over Hygiene With A Hilarious Tukaram Mundhe Reference

Salman Khan jokingly warned a Bandra cafe about quality and hygiene.
His Instagram message appeared to reference FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
Mundhe’s team reportedly conducted over 3,000 inspections within two months.
Salman Khan has given a friend’s new Bandra cafe a hilarious reminder about getting the basics right. Sharing a video of The Tuck Shop at Savio's on his Instagram Story, the actor asked for his coffee to be refilled before jokingly warning the cafe against compromising on its prices, quality or hygiene. Salman Khan’s message also appeared to contain a cheeky reference to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
The actor reshared a video posted by the cafe’s owner and added his own message, writing, "Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained, or I will send HIM, and it's done, sis". Although Salman did not name anyone, his reference to “HIM” appeared to point towards Mundhe, who has recently become known for his strict action against food outlets across Maharashtra.
Salman Khan's shares Tukaram Mundhe reference leaves fans amused
Salman also gave his viral "It's done, bro" line a playful twist by signing off with "it's done, sis". The post quickly drew attention for what appeared to be his tongue-in-cheek warning to the cafe owner.
Mundhe has become a talking point following his appointment as Maharashtra’s FDA Commissioner on May 26, 2026. Within two months, his team reportedly conducted more than 3,000 inspections and suspended the licences of nearly 165 establishments.
Why Tukaram Mundhe is cracking down on food outlets
Under Mundhe's leadership, the FDA has intensified inspections at restaurants, hotels, clubs, fast-food outlets and institutional kitchens. The crackdown has focused on hygiene concerns, food adulteration, fake paneer, adulterated milk, and unlicensed operations.
On the work front, Salman is preparing to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. He will also be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan, while Vamshi Paidipally's Monster, co-starring Nayanthara, is also in the pipeline.