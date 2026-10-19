PCB Hits Back! Two England Greats Snubbed From Commentary Panel After Imran Khan Interview Row Intensifies

PCB has removed Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain from the ODI tri-series commentary roster
The decision comes after a public row over coverage involving Imran Khan and his sons
The board said it has not given any reason for excluding the pair from the tournament panel
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has struck back at Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain as both former cricketers have been axed from the commentary panel for the ODI tri-series involving England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Hussain and Atherton have been very vocal about Imran Khan's situation and have appealed to the Pakistan government to release him on humanitarian grounds.
However, things intensified when Atherton and Hussain interviewed Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketer Imran, during the Lord's Test between England and Pakistan in August. The PCB has not provided any reason to drop the duo.
The 18-minute discussion, hosted by Atherton and carried by Sky Sports, centred on worries about the former Pakistan captain's worsening health in prison. Kasim and Sulaiman Khan are the sons of former Pakistan prime minister and cricketer Imran Khan.
In that interview, the brothers said the authorities were 'blatantly trying to kill him' through neglect and isolation.
The broadcast drew a sharp response.
Sky Sports carried the interview despite the pressure, while Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV cut the segment from its coverage.
Atherton Response And Lineup
Atherton later defended his role publicly.
On a podcast with Hussain, he said the Pakistani state was trying to 'airbrush Imran almost out of existence'.
For the tri-series, the commentary panel includes former Pakistan internationals Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Urooj Mumtaz, along with Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe and England's Mark Butcher. Zainab Abbas will present.
Younis will join the panel from the second match, when Pakistan meet England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20. The tournament begins on Sunday, October 18, with Pakistan opening against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.