CAQM has set a 15-20% pollution reduction target for Delhi-NCR in 2027, with a minimum mandatory cut of 15%.
For the first time, state governments must prepare district-level action plans as part of their broader pollution control strategy.
The commission has asked governments to name officers responsible for meeting targets to ensure clear accountability.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has set a pollution reduction target of 15-20% for Delhi-NCR in 2027 and asked state governments to prepare district-level action plans for the first time.
The commission has also directed governments to identify by name and designation the officers responsible for meeting the prescribed targets, according to an official release issued on Saturday.
The move aims to strengthen accountability and ensure measurable improvements in air quality across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. The commission has asked Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) states to prepare comprehensive action plans for the coming year, with specific targets and clearly defined responsibilities.
The announcement comes as air pollution remains a major concern in Delhi-NCR, particularly during the winter months, when weather conditions and stubble burning in neighbouring states add to the pollution burden.
District-Level Action Plans For The First Time
CAQM has called for district-level action plans to become an integral part of the state action plans.
"For the first time, District-Level Action Plans are to be formulated as an integral part of the State Action Plans. This will facilitate planned and focused implementation of pollution control measures at the grassroots level… and timely corrective action, with clearly defined accountability," the commission said in its release.
The plans are intended to ensure that pollution control measures are implemented at the district level, with authorities able to monitor progress and take corrective steps wherever necessary.
The commission has asked the Delhi government and the governments of other NCR states to prepare these plans for 2027.
CAQM Sets Measurable Pollution Reduction Targets
The commission has called for a "substantial, measurable reduction in pollution load", with a minimum mandatory reduction target of 15% and targets of up to 20%.
"This marks a significant shift towards quantifiable outcomes rather than merely listing pollution control measures and activities," the commission said.
The targets are intended to move the focus from outlining pollution control measures to measuring their actual impact. State governments will be expected to work towards the prescribed reductions through their action plans.
Officers To Be Named For Accountability
In another key measure, CAQM has asked state governments to identify the officers responsible for achieving the targets by their names and designations.
The commission said this would establish "clear ownership, responsibility and accountability for implementation and outcomes".
Explaining the importance of the changes, CAQM said the additions to the state action plans were necessary to ensure sustained improvements in air quality across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.
"The initiative seeks to move beyond conventional planning towards a structured, measurable and accountable framework for achieving tangible improvements in air quality," the commission said.
The new framework will make district-level implementation, measurable pollution reduction and the identification of responsible officers key parts of the 2027 action plans.