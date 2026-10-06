AD-WPD’s registration remains pending amid ECI’s national security concerns and court proceedings.
The outfit is expanding its organisation and says candidates may contest as Independents.
AD-WPD has formed a coordination panel and is holding alliance and induction talks.
Amid uncertainty over its registration as a political party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) has formed a three-member coordination committee to hold discussions with like-minded organisations, political parties, farmers' and workers' unions, and religious and community groups across Punjab.
The committee is headed by Sukhwinder Singh Agwan and includes Pargat Singh Raiya and Ranjit Singh Dhanoa. It has been tasked with holding detailed discussions and conducting an evaluation before any leader from another party or prominent personality is considered for induction into the organisation, reported The Tribune.
Registration Row With ECI
The move comes as the organisation, led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, remains locked in a legal dispute with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its registration as a political party.
The Indian Express reported on September 29 that the ECI told the Delhi High Court that there were "certain apprehensions pertaining to national security" regarding the registration of AD-WPD. The outfit had filed its application in January 2025, but no decision had been taken. It moved the Delhi High Court in June 2026, seeking a decision on its request to approve its proposed name and register it as an unrecognised political party.
With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for March 2027 and the ECI's procedures expected to begin in January, senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the outfit, sought a direction to the ECI to decide the application by the end of November.
"I'll have to seek an (election) symbol by December (if approved)," she said.
The registration remains pending before the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for November.
How Political Party Registration Works
Registration of political parties is governed by Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, according to the Election Commission's guidelines.
Under the provision, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within 30 days of its formation in the prescribed format. The application is required to contain basic particulars about the party, including its name, address, membership details of various units and the names of its office-bearers.
The Commission can also seek other particulars under Section 29A(6) of the Act. The ECI has, from time to time, prescribed additional particulars to be furnished by parties seeking registration.
One of the additional guidelines issued by the Commission requires an applicant party to publish an advertisement in two national and two local dailies after submitting its application. The advertisement is to give the name and address of the party and details of its main office-bearers, allowing anyone with an objection to the proposed registration to place it before the Commission.
The guidelines said the system was intended to provide an opportunity for objections before registration and came into effect from October 15, 2010.
Drug Menace And New Induction
The registration uncertainty has not stopped the organisation from expanding its outreach. Its leaders have maintained that AD-WPD will contest the 2027 Assembly elections even if its candidates have to enter the fray as Independents.
On October 3, party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said no government had been able to eradicate Punjab's drug menace but claimed AD-WPD could do so. He said the Aam Aadmi Party government's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', had "completely failed".
Ayali also criticised the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' and accused the Centre of failing to check cross-border smuggling.
At the same event, Punjabi lyricist Gurwinder Singh Gill, popularly known as Gill Raunta, joined AD-WPD. Party leaders Tarsem Singh, Ayali and Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa welcomed him.
The organisation also inaugurated its regional unit office in Mohali.
Niranjan Singh Quits
The organisation also faced a setback last week when former Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Niranjan Singh left AD-WPD just four days after joining it.
Singh announced his decision in a social media post, saying he had supported the outfit on issues including the drug menace, corruption, gangsters, extortion and alleged involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking.
"However, there are differences on some issues that are non-negotiable. The conduct of people in public life has to be within the framework of the Constitution of India," he wrote. Singh's exit came four days after he joined the organisation.
AD-WPD is led by Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Assam in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack case. He was arrested in April 2023 following a manhunt triggered by a clash between his supporters and police at Ajnala and was detained under the National Security Act.