Amritpal Singh will be brought from Dibrugarh jail to Jallupur Khera on November 21
The Amritsar court allowed a three-hour custody parole from 12 noon to 3 pm on humanitarian grounds
Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh passed the order on Singh’s second plea for interim bail
Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader and Jailed Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh, currently in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, will be brought to Jallupur Khera, his village in Punjab, on November 21 so he can attend his grandmother's cremation. The Additional Sessions Judge in Amritsar ordered the Punjab government to keep him in custody for a three-hour window, from 12 noon to 3 pm, on humanitarian grounds.
The order was passed on Singh's second plea for interim bail. Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh also told the state to make the trip arrangements in line with the conditions set out in a November 13 order.
Rejected Requests
A similar request had already been dealt with by the Duty Officer on November 13. That order had asked the state to arrange Singh's visit to Jallupur Khera on November 14 between 12 noon and 3 pm.
The plan could not be carried out because no flights or other transport were available at such short notice for travel from Dibrugarh to Amritsar. Jail authorities later told the court about the problem. After that, his family postponed the cremation until November 21 because his grandmother's remains had still not been cremated in his absence.
The judge also rejected a request for Singh to attend the later rites in person, citing possible law-and-order concerns, while adding that it could accommodate his presence for only a limited period on a single day.
Accepting that position, the judge said the collection of ashes, or Asthiyaan, on November 22 and the bhog ceremony on November 23 should be attended by Singh through video conferencing.
Costs And Conditions
Singh will pay the travel and security related costs but the judge also asked the authorities to recover only reasonable expenses, given that he is being held far away in Assam.
It also warned that if there is any breach of law and order, or a reasonable fear of an untoward incident, the state may immediately remove Singh from the cremation venue and even take him out of Punjab.