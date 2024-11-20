DTC Contractual Employees’ Protest Causes Commuter Chaos Amid Pollution Crisis

Public transportation in the capital has been severely disrupted as contractual drivers and conductors of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) continue their strike for better pay and working conditions. The ongoing protest comes at a time when Delhi is grappling with hazardous air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently above 450 and categorized as “severe plus” since Sunday.
The strike has left thousands of daily commuters stranded, forcing many to rely on alternative modes of transport such as cabs, bike taxis, or the metro. The sudden spike in metro ridership caused significant overcrowding at stations, leading to long delays and frustration among passengers. On November 18, the Delhi Metro reported its highest-ever daily ridership, with an astounding 78.67 lakh passenger journeys, highlighting the ripple effects of the strike.
The DTC contractual employees are demanding equal pay and permanent employment, citing significant wage disparities compared to their permanent counterparts. Additional grievances include job security until the age of 60, access to medical benefits, travel allowances instead of bus pass-cum-identity cards, and confirmation of conductors hired on compassionate grounds since 2010. Contractual employees have also voiced concerns over arbitrary transfers to distant locations, which add undue strain to their already challenging work conditions.
The strike began gaining momentum over the weekend when female employees at the newly inaugurated all-women 'Sakhi Bus Depot' in Sarojini Nagar initiated protests, demanding equal pay and job security. Their efforts quickly drew support from male employees, strengthening calls for fair treatment and better working conditions. These protests have become a focal point of attention in labor rights discussions across the city.
In an attempt to resolve the situation, the Delhi Transport Corporation formed a committee on Monday to review the demands and grievances of the protesting workers. The DTC Karmachari Ekta Union formally submitted a letter outlining the employees' key issues, urging management to address them swiftly and fairly to avoid prolonged disruptions.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the striking employees to resume work, underscoring the critical need for public transport amid the ongoing pollution crisis. "This is a medical emergency, and we must work together during this time of need," Rai said, emphasizing the importance of collective effort to maintain essential services.
The disruption in public transportation has caused immense hardship for commuters, who are already dealing with the health hazards of the worsening air quality. Many residents have expressed frustration over the lack of timely action to address the strike and its cascading effects on daily life. As contractual employees continue to push for better working conditions, the strike highlights deeper systemic issues within the DTC, raising questions about labor policies and urban mobility resilience.
With public frustration mounting and pollution levels soaring, a swift resolution is critical to restoring normalcy and addressing the pressing concerns of Delhi's workforce.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed.)