Delhi Police Issues Traffic Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest, Multiple Metros Shut Down

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning of major delays on July 20, 2026, due to an unauthorised Parliament march by the Cockroach Janata Party.
Key arterial stretches including Rafi Marg, Parliament Street, and Ashoka Road face rolling closures and severe congestion.
The Cockroach Janata Party is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic advisory on July 20, 2026, alerting commuters to expect major travel delays. This disruption follows a planned march to Parliament by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
Traffic authorities stated that organisers have not sought formal permission for the demonstration. Police anticipate significant congestion across central parts of the city as the unauthorised rally proceeds today, with barricades, vehicle checks and rolling road closures expected.
Roads and Alternate Routes
The advisory listed Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rajendra Prasad Road as restricted zones. Drivers should also avoid Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road. These stretches will shut temporarily for VIP movements, police stated.
Police also warned of severe delays at Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan, Sunehri Masjid and Patel Chowk. Similar bottlenecks will likely choke Bhagat Singh Chowk, Prime Chowk, GRG and Jalebi Chowk. Commuters heading to Lutyens' Delhi offices must allow for longer journeys during morning and evening rush hours, the advisory informed.
To navigate the disruptions, authorities suggested specific alternate routes. Drivers can take Janpath, Mansingh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg or Shanti Path. Other recommended options include Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg and the Outer Circle at Connaught Place. Additional detours run through Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ram Manohar Lohia Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg. Traffic personnel will stand at major intersections to guide vehicles through.
As per DMRC, the gates for the Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have also been closed till further instructions.
The closures spread chaos across Delhi's metro network leaving multiple commuters stranded and forcing others to take longer routes.
Protest Demands and Leadership
The protest started on June 20. Since then, CJP activists have camped at Jantar Mantar to demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over alleged NEET irregularities. The demonstrators are also seeking systemic testing reforms and immediate relief for affected students.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has urged supporters to walk to Parliament, is backing the march. Authorities transferred him to Safdarjung Hospital following High Court directions to monitor his medical condition.
Wangchuk communicated his stance through a letter posted on X on Sunday morning by his wife. He described the agitation as a "second movement of Independence". He also labelled his ongoing detention as "illegal".
Security Measures and Restrictions
Law enforcement agencies have intensified security deployments across New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi. Officials implemented layered barricades, heightened surveillance and anti-sabotage checks, while keeping rapid response teams on immediate standby and running round-the-clock patrolling.
Police established multiple high-security checkpoints at key locations. These monitored zones include Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place and Shankar Chowk.
The police command announced strict prohibitions against public demonstrations. Authorities stated that no protests will be permitted within the New Delhi district while Parliament remains in session.