Did Donald Trump Fail To Salute Marines? Viral Video Sparks Online Row

Donald Trump has drawn online criticism over a viral video that appears to show him not returning a salute to Marines outside Marine One, although the footage and claims accompanying it have not been independently verified.
Returning military salutes has become a presidential tradition around Marine One, particularly since Ronald Reagan began routinely doing so in 1981.
The controversy has also revived Trump's own 2014 criticism of Barack Obama for saluting Marines while holding a coffee cup, although presidents are not legally required to salute service members.
Donald Trump sparked a Labor Day row over an alleged video that appeared to show him not saluting Marines outside a helicopter being circulated online. The report placed the dispute in the middle of a fresh debate over whether Trump's conduct toward the Marines was appropriate.
The controversy centred on footage of Trump near a helicopter with Marines standing nearby. The immediate reaction focused on whether he failed to return a salute, and one reaction cited in the report used the line, "something is terribly off". The authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified.
What Does The Viral Trump Video Show?
A video circulating on social media shows Trump stepping away from Marine One after arriving at the White House on Labor Day. Some posts sharing the footage claimed that Trump did not salute the Marines standing nearby and appeared to have an interaction with the helicopter crew.
The footage sparked criticism from users on social media, with some questioning Trump's behaviour and suggesting that something appeared unusual about the moment.
The clip has nevertheless drawn attention because US presidents traditionally salute Marines as they board or disembark from Marine One. The practice has been associated with presidential helicopter movements for decades.
It was captioned, “Trump steps off Marine One after raging against Canada, looking CHAOTIC and FRIED. He seems to snap at the pilot, forgets the traditional salute to the marines right in front of him, fumbles his jacket, and walks like a zombie. Something is terribly off. Damn.”
Earlier on September 30, 2014, Trump created storm in a tea cup when then-President Barack Obama saluted the marines with a coffee in his hand.
He said, “It wasn't only that Obama saluted a Marine with a cup of coffee in his hand, but why the hell does he have to exit a heli holding coffee?”
Why Is The Marine One Salute Significant?
The row unfolded on Labor Day. In that setting, the video fed into a larger debate over Trump's public image and behaviour.
Saluting US military personnel has become a familiar presidential gesture, particularly during movements involving Marine One, although presidents are not legally required to salute service members. The practice became a prominent presidential tradition under Ronald Reagan in 1981 and has continued with subsequent presidents, as per CNN.