Gangajal In Hand, UP Councillors’ ‘Bribe Sharing Oath’ Video Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation has ordered an inquiry after a video allegedly showing councillors taking a “bribe sharing oath” went viral.
The purported video shows people holding Gangajal and allegedly pledging to divide money received as bribes among 60 councillors.
The authenticity of the video and identities of those seen in it have not been independently verified.
The Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation launched a probe after a video allegedly showing several councillors taking an oath to “honestly” divide bribe money among themselves surfaced on social media, officials said on Tuesday as per the news agency PTI
The video, whose authenticity and identities of those seen in it have not been independently verified, shows a person holding a vessel containing Gangajal and leading a group of people in an oath-taking ceremony.
According to the purported oath, the money allegedly received as bribes by the municipal corporation would be divided equally among 60 councillors. The group is also seen pledging to remain united if any member faces trouble.
The footage includes an objectionable reference to a person described as a “traitor” for allegedly breaking the oath.
The video has triggered allegations of corruption against councillors on social media. Some users have also raised questions over the alleged rise in the assets of a councillor, claiming that the individual had only one house three years ago but later acquired multiple properties and luxury vehicles.
Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gururani told PTI that the video was reportedly recorded in November 2025, when another officer was serving as the municipal commissioner.
“Even so, we have ordered an inquiry,” Gururani said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
The civic body has not confirmed the identities of the people seen in the video or whether any councillors were involved. The inquiry will determine the authenticity of the footage and whether any action is warranted.