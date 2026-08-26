What We Know About 700 Families Being Shifted From Slum Near PM’s Residence

The Delhi High Court has given around 700 families living in three slum camps near the Prime Minister’s residence six weeks to move to Savda Ghevra.
The court has formed a seven-member committee to monitor their rehabilitation and directed DUSIB to facilitate the transportation of their belongings.
Residents have opposed the relocation, citing the distance from their workplaces and lack of basic amenities, while the government has cited security concerns.
The Delhi High Court has granted residents of a slum near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence six weeks to vacate their camps and shift to Savda Ghevra, where they are to be rehabilitated.
The direction came after appeals by the slum dwellers, who live across three camps and number around 700 families. The court has also put in place a monitoring mechanism to oversee their rehabilitation.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Tuesday constituted a seven-member committee headed by former Delhi district judge Man Mohan Sharma to monitor the rehabilitation process.
The committee has been tasked with “consistently monitoring and supervising rehabilitation of the dwellers” and ensuring that the amenities promised by the government are provided.
Its term will be six months. The court has also empowered the committee to issue directions to the agencies concerned to facilitate the rehabilitation of the residents, as Indian Express reported.
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has been directed to facilitate the transportation of the household articles and belongings of the residents to Savda Ghevra.
Why Are The Residents Being Shifted?
The government has said the eviction is necessary because the camps are located next to military installations.
It has also cited the need to strengthen defence infrastructure, arguing that the presence of unauthorised structures in the sensitive area poses risks to national security, public safety and vital installations amid the current global security situation.
The eviction process was initiated in October last year.
Residents have opposed the move to Savda Ghevra, which is around 45 kilometres from their present location.
They have said shifting would affect their livelihoods, as many residents are employed in blue-collar jobs near the existing camps. They have also raised concerns over basic amenities in Savda Ghevra, including access to schools.
The government, represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and the Centre’s standing counsel Ashish Dixit, has assured residents of one free Metro card per family for a year, extendable up to three years, and free bus travel for one member of each family for a year.
How Did The Rehabilitation Process Begin?
The Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg is located a few kilometres from the slum.
Under the DUSIB rehabilitation policy, a joint survey was conducted by the Land and Development Office under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Delhi Development Authority in January 2024 to determine whether the residents were eligible for alternate housing.
The authorities subsequently decided to rehabilitate the residents at the DUSIB Colony in Savda Ghevra. A notice was issued to residents on October 29 last year. It was challenged before the High Court a month later.
In March this year, the Centre made a one-off concession, saying it would consider all residents of the slum eligible for rehabilitation.