What We Know About 700 Families Being Shifted From Slum Near PM’s Residence

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Tuesday constituted a seven-member committee headed by former Delhi district judge Man Mohan Sharma to monitor the rehabilitation process

A view of the Bhai Ram Camp slum cluster near the Prime Minister's official residence, in New Delhi. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed over 350 residents from three slum clusters in the area, Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Colony, to vacate their dwellings within six weeks and relocate to alternative accommodation at Savda Ghevra. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma