Friedrich Merz Accuses AfD Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Over ‘Remigration’ Policy

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused the far-right AfD of pursuing an “ethnic cleansing” policy through its “remigration” agenda after the party’s record election victory in Saxony-Anhalt

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Photo: X@_FriedrichMerz
Summary of this article

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused the AfD’s “remigration” policy of amounting to ethnic cleansing based on origin and skin colour.

  • His remarks came after the far-right AfD won 43.8% of the vote and 39 of 83 seats in Saxony-Anhalt, its strongest performance in a state election.

  • The AfD has rejected accusations of extremism, while its Saxony-Anhalt branch has been classified as right-wing extremist by Germany’s domestic security agency.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused the AfD’s (Alternative for Germany) “remigration” policy of amounting to ethnic cleansing, after its major victory in Saxony-Anhalt. Reuters says the AfD won nearly 44% there, while Merz’s CDU suffered a major defeat on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Merz said making “remigration” a reality would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing based on origin and skin colour.

What Did Friedrich Merz Say About The AfD?

Merz made the accusation in the Bundestag, while addressing the parliament. He argued that people with migration backgrounds are important to Germany's workforce. He specifically linked the AfD's “remigration” concept to ethnic cleansing based on origin and skin colour. He also warned of the consequences for skilled trades, nursing homes, hospitals and restaurants.

In a post on X, he said, “We will continue down our path on free trade. And we will not follow the Greens and others who, together with German AfD members of parliament and with left-wing radicals in the European Parliament, have tried to stop the Mercosur Agreement.”

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Why Did Merz Clash With The AfD?

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has moved closer to state-level power after securing a record 43.8% of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt, its strongest-ever performance in a state election. The party won 39 of 83 seats, falling three short of the 42 needed for an outright majority. The result was a major setback for Merz's CDU.

The AfD has previously rejected accusations of extremism, describing them as attempts to discredit its voters. It had not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment on Merz's latest accusation. Saxony-Anhalt branch is classified as right-wing extremist by Germany's domestic security agency, while the AfD rejects that classification as politically motivated.

The result marks another major step in the AfD’s transformation from a fringe Eurosceptic party into one of Germany’s biggest political forces, while testing the long-standing political “firewall” that has kept the far right out of government.

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The AfD’s appeal, however, now extends beyond immigration. In eastern Germany, where the party has performed particularly strongly, economic stagnation, weaker infrastructure, dissatisfaction with established parties and a sense of political under-representation have also fuelled support.

Founded in 2013 as a Eurosceptic party during the eurozone crisis, the AfD shifted sharply to the right in the following years. The 2015 refugee crisis gave the party an opportunity to capitalise on anti-immigration and anti-Muslim sentiment, helping it make electoral gains and eventually enter the Bundestag in 2017.

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