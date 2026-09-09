Amruta Fadnavis Opposes VHP Call To Exclude Muslims From Garba Events In Maharashtra

Amruta Fadnavis opposed the VHP’s call to exclude Muslims from Maharashtra’s Garba and Dandiya events.
Nitesh Rane backed the restrictions, seeking identity checks and Hanuman Chalisa recitation before entry.
The VHP cited the religious character of Navratri while calling the restrictions precautionary measures.
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has opposed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s push to keep Muslims out of garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra. She said festivals should stay open to everyone and that Muslim participation is not a problem.
The remarks follow the VHP's announcement that it would keep Muslims out of garba and dandiya celebrations in Maharashtra during Navratri, which starts on October 11. The issue has also drawn support from Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, Hindustan Times reported.
“If a Muslim person also comes there and enjoys the festival properly, I do not see anything wrong in it,” Amruta Fadnavis said.
In an exclusive interview to PTI Videos on Monday, Rane backed the VHP’s decision and said those attending garba events should face identity checks before being allowed entry. He also said those coming for garba should show their identity and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry.
“Those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events. Those coming for garba should show their identity and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry,” Rane told PTI Videos.
Rane also alleged that cases of ‘love jihad’ tend to increase during such festivals, according to PTI. The term ‘love jihad’ is used by some groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure women from other religions into relationships with the aim of converting them to Islam.
He also said rules governing the use of sound systems, popularly called DJs, should be applied uniformly to religious processions. “If DJs are not permitted during Ganesh festival celebrations, similar restrictions should apply to Eid processions as well,” Rane said.
VHP Issues Guidelines
The VHP has outlined the restrictions. The organisation said Muslims would not be allowed to take part in garba and dandiya events during Navratri across Maharashtra. It also issued guidelines for organisers to verify the Hindu identity of participants.
The measures include checking attendees’ Aadhaar cards and applying tilak on their foreheads. VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair said the organisation had taken the decision to prevent members of the Muslim community from participating in garba and dandiya events.
“We have taken a decision of not allowing participation of Muslims in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival,” Nair told PTI.
He linked the move to the religious character of the festival. “Navratri is not just about songs and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims, who are against idol worship, participate in the festival?” Nair said.
Nair also described the restrictions as protective rather than punitive. “The VHP, which is unwilling to compromise on its core agenda of religious conversion and anti-cow slaughter, believes festivals are an integral part of the cultural legacy of the Hindus and it cannot allow its dilution. However, it admits the restrictions are precautionary measures and not directed against Muslims or any other communities,” he added.