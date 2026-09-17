Pakistan Batter Leaves Asian Games Midway, Likely To Miss Semi-Finals

Her absence is a major setback for Pakistan. Along with captain Fatima Sana, Muneeba is among the side’s most important players. Gul Feroza is now set to keep wickets and open the innings in her place after doing both jobs in Thursday’s match against Thailand. Feroza made 16 off 13 balls in that game. News18 reported that Muneeba’s ability to anchor the innings could have been decisive on the pitches Pakistan are playing on in Japan. Feroza also offered some encouragement at the Asia Cup when she scored 63 in Pakistan’s last league match against the Netherlands.