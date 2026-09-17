Pakistan Batter Leaves Asian Games Midway, Likely To Miss Semi-Finals

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali returned home from Japan
Pakistan will not name a replacement player owing to time and logistical constraints
Gul Feroza has taken over wicketkeeping and opening duties in Muneeba's absence
Muneeba Ali has left Japan. The senior Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter returned home to attend to her ailing mother and will sit out the ongoing Asian Games. Team management will not bring in a substitute due to scheduling and travel hurdles before the tournament concludes on September 22.
Her absence is a major setback for Pakistan. Along with captain Fatima Sana, Muneeba is among the side’s most important players. Gul Feroza is now set to keep wickets and open the innings in her place after doing both jobs in Thursday’s match against Thailand. Feroza made 16 off 13 balls in that game. News18 reported that Muneeba’s ability to anchor the innings could have been decisive on the pitches Pakistan are playing on in Japan. Feroza also offered some encouragement at the Asia Cup when she scored 63 in Pakistan’s last league match against the Netherlands.
Pakistan Quarterfinal Win
Pakistan beat Thailand by three wickets in a low-scoring women’s quarterfinal on Thursday in a rain-hit game reduced to 11 overs a side. Pakistan chased 92 after asking Thailand to bat first.
Thailand put up 91/4. Wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai held the innings together with 49 off 38 balls, striking seven fours. Pakistan’s bowlers kept the rest of the line-up in check but the total still proved awkward in a shortened match.
The chase never settled. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals before Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 25 and Fatima Sana made 21 to take the team home with three wickets in hand. Thailand’s off-spinners Onnicha Kamchomphu and Sunida Chaturongrattana took three and two wickets respectively.
Bangladesh Advances On Walkover
Bangladesh moved on without playing.
Their quarterfinal against China at Karogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi prefecture, was abandoned because of a wet outfield. The match was called off without a toss.
Bangladesh advanced on ICC T20I rankings. They are ranked 10th while China are 36th. Bangladesh will now face the winner of India’s quarterfinal against Japan.
Pakistan’s next match is set. They will meet the winner of Sri Lanka versus Malaysia in the semifinals on September 20. India are the defending champions.