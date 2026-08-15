President Murmu Outlines Public Exam Reforms In Independence Day Address

President Droupadi Murmu termed public examinations as gateways to opportunities and announced comprehensive reforms to completely curb unfair means.
The Public Examinations Amendment Act, 2026, introduces severe penalties, including up to ten years of imprisonment and fines reaching ten crore rupees.
A high-powered task force chaired by Nandan Nilekani will implement technology-driven methods to ensure leak-proof assessments and restore public trust.
President Droupadi Murmu outlined comprehensive reforms to the public examination system during her address to the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. The government aims to secure evaluation processes and create transparent opportunities for students.
With more than 65% of the Indian population under the age of 35, Murmu identified this demographic as the country's "most valuable asset". She highlighted their vital role in entrepreneurship, space research, innovation and job creation.
"Public examinations become gateways to the opportunities for our students. The Government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth," she said.
She also emphasised collective responsibility toward the youth. "Our students are the architects of India’s future. Just as the government and society must remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of our students," she said.
Reforming Public Examination Systems
Student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak triggered sweeping administrative changes. The government enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026 to penalise cheating networks. The legislation took effect on July 31.
The amended law introduces strict penalties for malpractice. Individual offenders face up to 10 years in prison and a Rs 50 lakh fine. Organised syndicates risk financial penalties reaching Rs 10 crore.
Special Fast Track Courts will manage day-to-day trials to expedite justice. The revised regulations mandate authorities to conclude investigations within two months. A high-powered task force chaired by Nandan Nilekani will propose technology-driven methods to ensure leak-proof assessments and restore public trust.
Empowering Youth and Women
Private sector enterprises show growing capabilities among young professionals. Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace completed "Mission Aagaman" on July 18. The team—averaging 28 years of age—successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital rocket 'Vikram-1' from Sriharikota, deploying several payloads into a 450 km low Earth orbit.
The government continues to direct massive capital toward sports and youth development through programmes such as Khelo India. These unprecedented investments aim to build national sporting infrastructure.
Women are achieving significant economic independence across the country. Over 10 crore women operate within self-help groups today. The administration successfully met its objective to create 3 crore "Lakhpati Didis" nationwide and is moving towards creating another 30 million.
Indian athletes delivered strong performances at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. "In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, women have won 8 out of India’s total tally of 13 gold medals. Our women are increasingly achieving economic self-reliance. More than 10 crore women are members of Self Help Groups," Murmu said.
Strengthening National Security Measures
Security forces initiated Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This military action responded directly to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, showcasing the military's capacity for precise action and sending a clear and firm message to terrorists and their supporters.
New Delhi suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23, 2025—one day after the Pahalgam killings. "Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with the country that harbours terrorism is a decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers," Murmu said.
Anti-insurgency operations have accelerated progress toward a "Naxal free" India. Formerly affected territories now host cultural and sporting events. Local communities actively participate in the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum festivals.
India controls a dominant share of global digital payments. The national digital infrastructure processes more than half of all real-time digital transactions worldwide. Murmu said the country's economic progress, digital infrastructure and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan have reinforced the foundations of national security.
The President said India is moving towards the goal of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. She said the expansion of highways, waterways, railways and airways is creating opportunities, generating employment and boosting investor confidence.
The President paid tribute to freedom fighters and recalled Partition, urging the nation to remember those who died or were displaced. Murmu also honoured early social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. She highlighted their historical efforts to advance education, women's empowerment and equality across Indian society.
She concluded her address by calling for an "all-inclusive spirit of patriotism" to help transform independent India into a developed nation.