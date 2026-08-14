‘Students Are The Architects Of India’s Future’: President Murmu Backs Exam Reforms In Independence Day Eve Address

President Murmu backed public exam reforms, calling students architects of India’s future.
She highlighted Operation Sindoor, national security and progress towards Naxal-free India.
Murmu cited economic growth, digital payments, welfare expansion and women’s empowerment.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, August 14, addressed the nation on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day, placing public examination reforms, national security, youth empowerment and inclusive development at the centre of her speech.
Calling students the “architects of India’s future”, the President said protecting their interests required collective responsibility.
“Just as the government and society must remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of our students,” she said.
Her remarks came against the backdrop of recent nationwide protests over alleged paper leaks, examination irregularities and demands for greater transparency in competitive tests.
Public Exam Reforms
President Murmu said public examinations are crucial gateways to opportunities for students and stressed the need to strengthen their credibility.
“Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students. The government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations and make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth,” she said.
The protests, including those led by the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party, have focused on alleged corruption, paper leaks and repeated disruptions in high-stakes examinations. The agitation also intensified political pressure on the Centre and preceded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
During the recently concluded Parliament session, the government passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, strengthening penalties and fines under the existing law. The amendment also provides for fast-track courts and a two-month deadline for investigations.
Youth And Entrepreneurship
The President said young Indians were increasingly embracing entrepreneurship and self-employment.
“Many of our youth are embracing the culture of job creation as they pursue the path of self-employment. The participation of young entrepreneurs has led to the creation of a strong start-up ecosystem in our country,” she said.
She also highlighted the Khelo India programme and said greater investment in sports was helping young athletes perform better internationally.
Operation Sindoor And National Security
Turning to security, President Murmu praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, India’s military response following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.
“That historic operation against terrorism demonstrated the capability of the Indian Armed Forces to act with precision,” she said.
She added that the operation “sent a clear and firm message to terrorists and those who support them that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions.”
The President also referred to India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, describing it as “a decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers.”
On internal security, she called progress towards a Naxal-free India a major achievement.
“For decades, Naxalism posed a serious challenge to the nation. Making India Naxal free is a major achievement,” she said.
Legislature, Executive And Judiciary
President Murmu also underlined the constitutional responsibilities of India’s institutions.
“Giving voice to the aspirations of the people is the duty of their representatives in the Legislature. The Executive is responsible for implementing policies that serve the interests of the nation and its people. It is the duty of every person associated with the Judiciary to ensure none is deprived of justice due to lack of resources,” she said.
She added that timely and dignified access to justice must be ensured, particularly for deprived sections.
Patel, Phule And Social Justice
The President paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the integration of princely states and highlighted the contributions of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule to education, equality and women’s empowerment.
“Mahatma Phule and Kranti-Jyoti Savitribai Phule made historic contributions to social justice, education, women’s empowerment, and equality,” she said.
She also stressed the role of cultural identity in development, saying cultural pride strengthens the nation’s internal confidence.
Economy, Digital Payments And Welfare
President Murmu said India remained the world’s fastest-growing major economy despite global uncertainty.
“According to economic projections, the growth rate of the Indian economy is expected to be more than twice the average global growth rate. Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has further strengthened the foundation of our economic progress and national security,” she said.
She highlighted India’s digital infrastructure, saying more than half of the world’s real-time digital transactions now take place in the country.
The President also cited welfare achievements, saying more than 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty, nearly 59 crore account holders had entered the banking system through the Jan Dhan Yojana and more than 80 crore people were receiving free foodgrain support.
Women, Senior Citizens And Inclusion
President Murmu highlighted women’s achievements in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, defence and sport.
She said the initial target of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis had been achieved and referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
She also noted that around six crore senior citizens aged 70 and above can access healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually, urging society to ensure dignity and care for the elderly.
Foreign Policy And Global South
On foreign policy, the President said national interest remained India’s guiding principle.
“Peace, cooperation, dialogue, and the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam are the pillars of our foreign policy,” she said.
She reiterated India’s support for a rules-based international order and greater representation for developing countries in global institutions, as India campaigns for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term.
Concluding her address, President Murmu linked economic growth, social inclusion and institutional strength to the goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Invoking Telugu writer Gurajada Apparao’s words, “A nation is not just its land, a nation is all its people,” she urged citizens to contribute to building a developed and inclusive India.