India And Pakistan: Pew Survey Reveals How Deep The Divide Runs

78% of Indians have an unfavourable view of Pakistan, while nearly nine in 10 Pakistanis have an unfavourable view of India.
Pakistanis overwhelmingly favour China, with 90% expressing a positive view, while Indians are more favourable towards Russia and the US.
People in both countries largely believe their own governments and citizens want better relations, but remain sceptical about the other side’s commitment to improving ties.
India and Pakistan continue to view each other as their biggest geopolitical threat, but the two neighbours have sharply different perceptions of major global powers, a new Pew Research Center survey has found.
While Indians tend to view the United States and Russia favourably and identify them as important allies, Pakistanis overwhelmingly favour China and see it as their most important ally.
The survey also found that people in both countries remain sceptical about the other side’s commitment to improving bilateral relations.
In India, views of Pakistan also differ by religion, with Indian Muslims generally expressing more favourable opinions of Pakistan than Indian Hindus. The survey was conducted among 3,566 adults in India between February 8 and April 27, and among 1,039 adults in Pakistan between April 8 and May 7.
How Do Indians And Pakistanis View Each Other?
The survey found that both nations have highly unfavourable views of one another. About 78% of Indians have an unfavorable view of Pakistan, including 65% with a very unfavorable opinion. (Another 15% did not answer.) Indian Muslims are somewhat more favorable toward Pakistan (21%) than Hindus are (6%).
Indians’ views of Pakistan have been overwhelmingly negative in over a decade of Pew Research Center polls. No more than two-in-ten overall have held a favorable view of Pakistan since 2013.
Almost nine in ten Pakistanis have an unfavorable view of India, with about three-quarters (73%) saying their view is very unfavorable. This sentiment is shared broadly across demographic groups in Pakistan. Surveys in Pakistan stretching back to the early 2000s show similarly negative ratings of India among Pakistanis.
Both populations also largely believe their own government and people want good relations, while questioning the other country's commitment.
India Backs Russia, US; Pakistan Favors China
Interestingly, the Pakistan survey was conducted as peace negotiations between the US and Iran were beginning in Islamabad.
Pakistanis are highly favorable towards China, with 90% expressing a positive view and overwhelmingly naming it as their top ally. Their views of Russia, however, are more negative than positive. They also remain sceptical of the US and Israel, with 24% viewing each as a major threat, although both rank below India. Pakistanis also consider Saudi Arabia one of their most important allies.
India and Pakistan occupy sharply different positions in the international order despite their shared regional context.
Indians tend to view the US and Russia favorably, with 58% expressing positive views of Russia, and identify both as their most important allies. They have a more unfavorable view of China, consider it a major threat and express low confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping.