Column | Kanwal Sibal on India and Strategic Autonomy in the Changing Global Order

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) is now fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine with little concern that escalation could lead to a nuclear showdown. The US’ war against Iran carries the risk of severely destabilising the global economy, already under stress. The US is using its control of the global financial system and the status of the US dollar as the global reserve currency to impose sanctions on countries. India is coming under pressure on its ties with Russia, which we have resisted, and the war on Iran constitutes a severe threat to our vital trade, financial and expatriate interests in West Asia.