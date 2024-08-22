National

'Strict Law, Fast-Track Special Courts': Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women

In her letter, the Bengal CM pressed on the need for a stringent central legislation which defines strict punishment for the offenders.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking stringent legislation to death with crimes against women, a senior official said.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to Mamata Banerjee, informed about the CM's letter during a press conference on Thursday.

The letter comes amid the pouring outrage over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the subsequent disclosing of many sexual abuse crimes against women across the nation.

Drawing attention to the increasing occurrence of rape and murder cases across the country, Mamata said that it is essential to put an end to this so that women feel safe and secure.

"Respected Prime Minister, I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country and in many cases rapes with murder are committed according to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country," she wrote.

She said that such incidents shake the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation.

In her letter, Mamata pressed on the need for a stringent central legislation which defines strict punishment for the offenders.

"It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure. Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislative prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes," Mamata said in her letter to the Prime Minister.

She further said that fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure swift justice. "Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days," Mamata said.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy

Notably, the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the state-run hospital in Kolkata and rapped the West Bengal government and state police over the timing of the filing of FIR and the subsequent probe of the case.

Both the state and the CBI on Thursday submitted their status reports to the apex court. Meanwhile, the top court also assured the protesting doctors across the nation that they will ensure justice to the victim and the safety of medical professionals, urging them to return to work and look after the patients who have been waiting for long hours to get checked amid the agitations.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: BAN Keep Shaheen, Naseem At Bay After PAK Declare At 448/6
  2. Matthew Hayden: Rishabh Pant's 'Muscle Memory' And 'Thirst For Victory' Will Be Key In Australia
  3. Rahul Dravid: Cricket Is A Game Of Small Margins And Luck
  4. IND Tour Of ENG 2025: Complete Schedule Announced - Check Details
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
Football News
  1. Lothar Matthaus Confident Bayern Munich Can Reclaim Bundesliga Crown Under Vincent Kompany
  2. Fulham Announce Sander Berge Signing From Burnley
  3. Dimitar Berbatov Urges Rasmus Hojlund To Improve Under Ruud Van Nistelrooy At Manchester United
  4. Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast Derby To Be Played In Kolkata, Shillong Fans Remain Optimistic Of A Change In Venue
  5. AFC Challenge League: East Bengal Clubbed With Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC In Group A
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Thane Man To Lose Driving License For Crashing SUV Into Father's Car | What Happened
  2. Kolkata Rape And Murder: Doctors' Protest In Pics
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike
  4. President Murmu Confers First-Ever Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar
  5. 10 Killed, Thousands Shifted As Rains, Floods Pound Tripura
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  2. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  3. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  4. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  5. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
World News
  1. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  2. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  3. Storm Lilian To Hit UK Soon, Met Office Issues Yellow Alert For England, Parts Of Wales And Scotland
  4. Israeli Strike Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon
  5. Biden Approves Revised Nuclear Strategy Focusing On China, North Korea, Russia: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike