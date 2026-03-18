Opposition Walks Out Of Maharashtra Assembly Over MGNREGS Payment Delays

While speaking about Maharashtra, state minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the House that pending dues for skilled work stand at around Rs 2,800 crore, of which approximately Rs 1,035 crore has been released so far. He said a new system, ‘SPARSH’, introduced by the union government four months ago, requires the state to deposit its share after the union government releases funds, following which payments are credited jointly to beneficiaries. He assured that the system would stabilise and pending dues would be cleared within a month.