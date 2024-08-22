Kolkata Rape Case In Supreme Court: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI Says 'Crime Scene Altered'

-SC, CBI Doubt FIR, Autopsy Timing: During the hearing on Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the Supreme Court that the "most shocking fact is that FIR was registered at 11.45 pm after cremation of deceased. State police told parents it was suicide, then they said it was murder, CBI told the top court, adding that a friend of the victim suspected cover up and insisted on videography. The Supreme Court also said "it is very surprising that postmortem of deceased was conducted before registration of case as unnatural death." The top court termed as 'extremely disturbing' the delay by Kolkata Police in registering unnatural death in its records.