Kolkata Rape Case In Supreme Court: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI Says 'Crime Scene Altered'

On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the protesting doctors to first return to work, assuring counsel for AIIMS Nagpur that there will be no adverse action once they rejoin.

Kolkata Rape Case: Supreme Court on August 22 asked the protesting doctors to first return to work Photo: PTI images
Commencing the hearing on pleas related to the rape-murder case of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the protesting health professionals to first return to work, assuring that there will be no adverse action once they rejoin.

Senior doctors, nurses and to-be medics from across medical colleges of West Bengal and other states have been protesting since August 9, the day a trainee doctor was found dead at the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. Follow Kolkata Rape Case SC Hearing

The AIIMS Delhi administration on Wednesday appealed to striking resident doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care, saying a collaborative internal security audit will be conducted to assess safety and security measures within the campus.

Kolkata Rape Case Supreme Court Hearing | Key Points

-SC Hearing: The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter. The top court on Tuesday had constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF).

-SC Asks Doctors To Resume Work: On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the protesting doctors to first return to work, assuring counsel for AIIMS Nagpur that there will be no adverse action once they rejoin. The Supreme Court asked how will public health infrastructure run if doctors do not work, adding that its "heart goes out to all patients visiting public hospitals."

ALSO READ | 'Can't Wait For Another Rape': SC On Kolkata Doctor Case

-The Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

-CBI Says 'Crime Scene Altered': Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleged that the agency took up the investigation on the fifth day and the crime scene was "altered". The Supreme Court went through the status reports filed by CBI and the West Bengal government in Kolkata rape-murder case.

ALSO READ | 'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder

-RG Kar Medical College Renovation Work, Vandalism: Days after the alleged rape and murder incident took place, renovation work began near the crime scene at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, triggering a political row as parties claimed that the state government was trying to destroy evidence. Amid this, a mob on the intervening night of August 14 and 15 entered the hospital in question and vandalised parts of it amid a night protest by city residents.

-SC, CBI Doubt FIR, Autopsy Timing: During the hearing on Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the Supreme Court that the "most shocking fact is that FIR was registered at 11.45 pm after cremation of deceased. State police told parents it was suicide, then they said it was murder, CBI told the top court, adding that a friend of the victim suspected cover up and insisted on videography. The Supreme Court also said "it is very surprising that postmortem of deceased was conducted before registration of case as unnatural death." The top court termed as 'extremely disturbing' the delay by Kolkata Police in registering unnatural death in its records.

