Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism

Massive vandalism was witnessed in the emergency, staffers' room, changing room for nurses and medicine store of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital during a protest in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Almost all the CCTV cameras were also broken, an official said.

RG kar medical college
A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 Photo: PTI
Kolkata Police on Friday said it has arrested 19 people over the vandalism of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital that took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday amid a protest by city residents. Kolkata Police said five of those arrested were identified by social media feedback.

Kolkata Police urged the public to inform the cops if any of the suspects from its earlier posts is recognised. On Thursdsay, police shared pictures of suspects who were allegedly involved in vandalising equipment at the hospital.

The RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata has hit headlines over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was found at the seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9, leading to nationwide outrage and protests.

Taking to social media Kolkata Police today said, "19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback. If you recognise any of the suspects from our earlier posts, kindly inform us. Thank you for your support and trust."

What Happened At RG Kar Medical College & Hospital

Massive vandalism was witnessed in the emergency, staffers' room, changing room for nurses and medicine store of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital during a protest in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Almost all the CCTV cameras were also broken, an official said.

A portion of the seminar hall, where the woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, was vandalised and doors were damaged.

Thousands of women from all walks of life gathered across West Bengal at midnight on Wednesday to protest the brutal rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.

The social media-driven protests termed 'Reclaim The Night' began at 11:55 pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and took place in key areas across both small towns and big cities, including multiple locations in Kolkata

Amid the protest, a group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

