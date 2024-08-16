Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 Photo: PTI

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 Photo: PTI