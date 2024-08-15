National

'Baam And Ram': CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Left, BJP Over RG Kar Hospital Vandalism

Addressing the press after, Mamata Banerjee claimed those who vandalised the hospital premises during the protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor were 'outsiders'. In view of the blatant hooliganism in RG Kar Hospital, both the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's Health and Home minister over the violence at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Photo: PTI
Amid the further intensified row over last night's vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the workers of CPI(M) and the BJP of orchestrating the hooliganism amid the midnight protest against the recent rape and murder of an on-duty trainee female doctor.

"I have received information that outsiders, some political party workers of 'Baam and Ram' have done this. Students have no role in it. I condemn the incident and I will hold a rally tomorrow demanding hanging sentence (for the rape accused)," the Chief Minister said.

Vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last night | - PTI
"I saw flags of the Left and BJP.. the way they attacked the police. One of my officer in-charge was missing for one hour. Later, he was found wounded. But police did not list the patients. They did not use force. We have done lot of aandolan (agitation) and never done things like that inside hospital," she said.

Addressing the after meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose, Mamata Banerjee claimed those who vandalised the hospital premises during the protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor were "outsiders".

In view of the blatant hooliganism in RG Kar Hospital, the CPI(M)-led Left Front on Thursday demanded the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's Health and Home minister over the violence at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On a similar demand, the BJP also said its women's wing will hold a candlelight rally to her residence on Friday in protest.

Alleging that law and order has "failed" in the state, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the saffron party will also hold a sit-in demonstration near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered last week, leading to huge protests.

He said that the BJP's women's wing will hold a candlelight rally to Banerjee's south Kolkata residence at Kalighat from Hazra crossing on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

