Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation

After a user on social media claimed that the room where the trainee doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital was raped and murdered, city police responded to the post saying the crime scene has not been touched.
The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.
The case spakred massive outrage and also led to protests by doctors and health workers across states in the country, hitting services of out-patient departments (OPDs) this week.
The case on Wednesday also led to a massive night protest in Kolkata , which turned chaotic as unidentified miscreants vandalised a part of the medical establishment where the woman doctor was found dead last week, police said.
A user on microblogging platform wrote on X, "The emergency building where the crime occurred on 4th floor has been completely vandalised. The CBI was in this building this afternoon investigating the case."
Responding to the same, Kolkata Police said that the crime of scene is Seminar Room and "it has not been touched".
The Kolkata Police also warned against spread of "unverified news", adding that legal action will be initiated for spreading rumours.
