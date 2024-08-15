Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape, PM Modi 'Punishment To Criminals Need To Be Publicised'

In what looked like an addressal to the nationwide outrage over the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech from Delhi's Red Fort on Thursday that "need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences".
PM Modi added that while rapes and incidents of crimes against women are widely highlighted, punishments to offenders are not seen in news.
The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.
The case spakred massive outrage and also led to protests by doctors and health workers across states in the country, hitting services of out-patient departments (OPDs).
The postmortem report of the trainee doctor revealed that the victim was throttled before being smothered to death.
Addressing his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech on Thursday, M Narendra Modi said as a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening, adding that there is outrage against the same in the country.
PM Modi said entire country, including state governments, will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society, PM Modi said.
"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news, but restricted to a corner," PM Modi said. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," PM Modi added.