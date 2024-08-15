National

Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape, PM Modi 'Punishment To Criminals Need To Be Publicised'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech from Delhi's Red Fort on Thursday that "need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences".

PM Modi independence day speech kolkata rape murder
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

In what looked like an addressal to the nationwide outrage over the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech from Delhi's Red Fort on Thursday that "need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences".

PM Modi added that while rapes and incidents of crimes against women are widely highlighted, punishments to offenders are not seen in news.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised

The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. 

The case spakred massive outrage and also led to protests by doctors and health workers across states in the country, hitting services of out-patient departments (OPDs).

The postmortem report of the trainee doctor revealed that the victim was throttled before being smothered to death.

Addressing his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech on Thursday, M Narendra Modi said as a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening, adding that there is outrage against the same in the country.

PM Modi said entire country, including state governments, will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society, PM Modi said.

"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news, but restricted to a corner," PM Modi said. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," PM Modi added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  2. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  3. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
  4. Newcastle United Drawn Away To Nottingham Forest In EFL Cup Second Round
  5. English Premier League: Brighton Sign Germany U21 Winger Brajan Gruda
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  2. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  3. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Independence Day LIVE: Modi Wishes For Normalcy In Bangladesh
  2. Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape, PM Modi 'Publicising Punishment For Crimes Against Women Needed'
  3. Can Nationalist History Accommodate Our Nation's Past?
  4. What Freedom Means For India's Political Prisoners
  5. GN Saibaba On Imprisonment: 'Only The Freedom Of My Mind Survived'
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  3. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  4. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  5. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?