Modi Says India Preparing To Host 2036 Olympics, Backs Major Sports Push

"Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city." Drawing a parallel between volleyball and the nation’s growth, Modi said, "I see so many parallels between India's development story and volleyball." "Volleyball teaches us that no victory is achieved alone. Our success depends on our co-ordination, our trust, and our team's readiness. Everyone has a role to play, a responsibility to fulfill. And we only succeed when everyone performs their role diligently and seriously. Our country is also progressing in the same way."