National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised | Top Points

Amid peaceful protests across the country, the vigil at RG Kar Hospital turned violent due to the presence of the mob. Videos from the spot showed huge chaos outside the hospital where the doctor was raped and murdered.

kolkata rape murder case
Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised | Top Points | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the outrage sparked by the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, doctors and people across India carried out peaceful protest to seek justice for the 31-year-old victim.

However, these vigils and marches turned violent after miscreants and members of a mob attacked protestors, doctors. This disruption caused police to gear into action and throw tear-gas shells, lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Amid peaceful protests across the country, the vigil at RG Kar Hospital turned violent due to the presence of the mob. Videos from the spot showed huge chaos outside the hospital where the doctor was raped and murdered.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case | Latest Updates

Scuffle Outside RG Kar Hospital Amid Protests

A major scuffle broke out at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College And Hospital where doctors have been protesting since August 9 over the murder and rape of a trainee doctor. The midnight protests were disrupted by an unruly mob which attacked protestors, police officials and doctors at the site.

The police responded by carrying out lathi charge and throwing tear gas shells in order to disperse the crowd.

As per the visuals shared online, stones were pelted on the hospital campus which left several cops bloodied. At least two police vehicles were also vandalized while a bike was set on fire outside the hospital.

Mamata Banerjee Snaps At Rahul Gandhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently facing backlash after a 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered, hit back at allies on Wednesday.

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement condemning the rape-murder and demanding swift action. Taking to X, Gandhi said - "the attempt to save the accused, instead of providing justice to the victim, raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration".

This prompted a sharp response from the TMC Chief who said - "I want to ask Congress... how many incidents have taken place in your states... what action do you take? And under CPIM rule there were a plethora of heinous crimes (and) the then government was silent. Since there was no social media then... people were not so aware".

Gangrape Claims Surface

Following the chilling details of the autopsy of the 31-year-old doctor, certain experts have now stated that the woman was gang-raped before being brutally murdered.

As per a doctor associated with the Left-affiliated Joint Forum of Doctors, some of the findings of the post-mortem indicated that the victim had been raped by more than one person, Indian Express reported.

"It is clear that this is not the work of a single individual she was gangraped," doctor Subarna Goswami, who was with the victim's family when they saw the postmortem report.

As per an NDTV report, the parents of the victim told the Calcutta High Court that the autopsy report found 150 mg of semen in the trainee doctor's body, "a quantity suggesting involvement of more than one individual, further corroborated the suspicion of gang rape".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  2. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  3. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
  4. Newcastle United Drawn Away To Nottingham Forest In EFL Cup Second Round
  5. English Premier League: Brighton Sign Germany U21 Winger Brajan Gruda
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  2. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  3. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape, PM Modi 'Publicising Punishment For Crimes Against Women Needed'
  2. Independence Day LIVE: Modi's Wish Of 2036 Olympics In India, Says Some People Can't Digest Nation's Progress
  3. Can Nationalist History Accommodate Our Nation's Past?
  4. What Freedom Means For India's Political Prisoners
  5. GN Saibaba On Imprisonment: 'Only The Freedom Of My Mind Survived'
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  3. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  4. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  5. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?