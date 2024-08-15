Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised | Top Points

Amid the outrage sparked by the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, doctors and people across India carried out peaceful protest to seek justice for the 31-year-old victim.
However, these vigils and marches turned violent after miscreants and members of a mob attacked protestors, doctors. This disruption caused police to gear into action and throw tear-gas shells, lathi charge to disperse the mob.
Amid peaceful protests across the country, the vigil at RG Kar Hospital turned violent due to the presence of the mob. Videos from the spot showed huge chaos outside the hospital where the doctor was raped and murdered.
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case | Latest Updates
Scuffle Outside RG Kar Hospital Amid Protests
A major scuffle broke out at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College And Hospital where doctors have been protesting since August 9 over the murder and rape of a trainee doctor. The midnight protests were disrupted by an unruly mob which attacked protestors, police officials and doctors at the site.
The police responded by carrying out lathi charge and throwing tear gas shells in order to disperse the crowd.
As per the visuals shared online, stones were pelted on the hospital campus which left several cops bloodied. At least two police vehicles were also vandalized while a bike was set on fire outside the hospital.
Mamata Banerjee Snaps At Rahul Gandhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently facing backlash after a 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered, hit back at allies on Wednesday.
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement condemning the rape-murder and demanding swift action. Taking to X, Gandhi said - "the attempt to save the accused, instead of providing justice to the victim, raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration".
This prompted a sharp response from the TMC Chief who said - "I want to ask Congress... how many incidents have taken place in your states... what action do you take? And under CPIM rule there were a plethora of heinous crimes (and) the then government was silent. Since there was no social media then... people were not so aware".
Gangrape Claims Surface
Following the chilling details of the autopsy of the 31-year-old doctor, certain experts have now stated that the woman was gang-raped before being brutally murdered.
As per a doctor associated with the Left-affiliated Joint Forum of Doctors, some of the findings of the post-mortem indicated that the victim had been raped by more than one person, Indian Express reported.
"It is clear that this is not the work of a single individual she was gangraped," doctor Subarna Goswami, who was with the victim's family when they saw the postmortem report.
As per an NDTV report, the parents of the victim told the Calcutta High Court that the autopsy report found 150 mg of semen in the trainee doctor's body, "a quantity suggesting involvement of more than one individual, further corroborated the suspicion of gang rape".