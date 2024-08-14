National

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Rahul Gandhi Flags Failure Of Laws Made After Nirbhaya Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came amid the uproar over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Hospital's Principal Resigns, CM Mamata Says 'Will Let CBI Probe If...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

He said the entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata.

He added there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her.

"The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," Gandhi said in a post on microblogging site—X.

"This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then how can the parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?" he said.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder LIVE Updates
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI

BY Outlook Web Desk

Every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata, he said.

"I stand with the victim's family in their unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it serves as an example in the society," Gandhi said.

Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case: The body of a trainee woman post-graduate doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in

Kolkata on the morning of August 9. Later, a civic volunteer was arrested on in connection with the crime.

Following the incident, junior doctors across West Bengal continued to cease work on Wednesday in protest.

The ongoing doctors protest has affected the healthcare services and long queues of patients were seen at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals.

The agitating junior doctors have been pressing for a magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor and the removal of senior officials from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

