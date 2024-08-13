Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE Updates: OPD Services Across Country Hit Amid Protests; Grim Details Of Rape, Murder Surface

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder LIVE Updates | PTI

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident and junior doctors are on strike across several states in the nation, seeking thorough probe into the case and justice for the post-graduate trainee doctor whose body was found inside the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Owing to the strikes, OPD services, non-emergency services have all taken a hit across the nation. The indefinite strike of resident doctors at government hospitals came after a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). Meanwhile, chilling details of the autopsy report of the 31-year-old trainee doctor emerged. Reportedly, the accused had hit her so hard that the glasses of her specs shattered, piercing her eyes. The report indicated that the injuries had been inflicted on the victim while she was still alive, following which she was smothered to death.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Aug 2024, 11:57:23 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case New LIVE: NCW Team Visits RG Kar Hospital A two-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning. They went to the seminar hall where a woman doctor was raped and murdered. The two-member team led by Delina Khongdup went to meet the investigating officers at Kolkata Police's headquarters at Lalbazar after reaching the city, before going to the victim's Panihati residence to meet the parents. The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

13 Aug 2024, 11:50:14 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Protests At AIIMS Delhi Doctors and medical students are holding a protest at AIIMS Delhi. FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) has called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from today, August 13. #WATCH | Doctors and medical students hold a protest at AIIMS Delhi.



FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) calls for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from today, August 13, as a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee… pic.twitter.com/66IR5OL8PX — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

13 Aug 2024, 11:47:52 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: IMA Demands Probe, Central Law For Doctors' Safety The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded detailed probe into the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor in Kolkata. The Association wrote to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, seeking a special central law to curb attacks and violence against doctors. "The absence of a special central enactment is one of the reasons. We kindly request you to reconsider introducing the Draft Legislation "The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019, incorporating the amendments in the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, approved and passed by the Parliament in Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020," the IMA said. The 2019 bill drafted by the Health Ministry to check violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals was put on the back burner after the Home Ministry stated that there was no need for a separate law in this regard, news agency PTI reported.

13 Aug 2024, 11:40:15 am IST Kolkata Doctor Case: Autopsy Reveals Grim Details Of Rape, Murder Grim details revealed by autopsy have surfaced in reports in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case. The postmortem report of the trainee doctor, found dead at the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, has revealed that the victim was throttled before being smothered to death. According to the four-page autopsy report accessed by India Today, the victim's thyroid cartilage was broken due to strangling and a deep wound was found in her private parts caused by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture", the four-page report said.