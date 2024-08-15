Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Parade At Red Fort; Ministers Begin Arriving Amid Tight Security

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Heavy Security Measures In J&K
Heavy deployment of security forces has been done in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
Earlier on Tuesday, DGP RR Swain had reviewed all the security measures, including threat assessment, counter-measures, surveillance, supervision, intelligence gathering, deployment of personnel, and access control ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Parade At Red Fort To Mark I-Day Celebrations
A parade is taking place at Red Fort to mark the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.
Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag at 7:30 am and deliver his 11th consecutive August 15 speech as PM.
Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Ministers Begin Arriving At Red Fort
Several ministers, including Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Chirag Paswan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Riijiju, have begun arriving at the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day event.
Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Preps On At Red Fort Ahead Of Celebrations
Preparations are underway in full swing at the Red Fort ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, while PM Modi will also be delivering his 11th consecutive speech.
Independence Day LIVE: Traffic Advisory Issued In Delhi
Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for the commuters for August 15, as celebrations will take place across the city and especially at the Red Fort.
These eight road stretches in Delhi will remain closed for general traffic today -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.
Vehicles without parking labels for Independence Day event may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.
Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi
Massive security arrangements are in place in Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations across the city and mainly the customary event at the iconic Red Fort.
Over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 personnel and 700 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition cameras have been deployed in Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations, for which traffic regulations have also been imposed. | READ MORE
Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Celebrations At Red Fort
Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's coverage of all the events taking place across the nation for the 78th Independence Day celebrations. Follow our blog for real-time updates on the celebrations through the day.