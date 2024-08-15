National

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Parade At Red Fort; Ministers Begin Arriving Amid Tight Security

Independence Day LIVE: Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the events and occurrences of the 78th Independence Day celebrations. Ahead of the customary event at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering his 11th consecutive August 15 speech as the PM, massive security arrangements have been made in the national capital. Notably, over 20,000 to 22,000 guests are expected to attend the event.

The customary event will take place in Delhi's Red Fort
Independence Day LIVE: Massive security arrangements have been made in Delhi and other states across the nation in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have been deployed in the national capital. Security has also been beefed up at the iconic Red Fort, where Narendra Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive August 15 speech as a Prime Minister. Police said that more than 20,000 to 22,000 guests are expected to attend the event. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the volatile Jammu and Kashmir as well, with DGP RR Swain reviewing the measures on Tuesday. Officials covered everything from threat assessment to access control.
LIVE UPDATES

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Heavy Security Measures In J&K

Heavy deployment of security forces has been done in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Earlier on Tuesday, DGP RR Swain had reviewed all the security measures, including threat assessment, counter-measures, surveillance, supervision, intelligence gathering, deployment of personnel, and access control ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Parade At Red Fort To Mark I-Day Celebrations

A parade is taking place at Red Fort to mark the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag at 7:30 am and deliver his 11th consecutive August 15 speech as PM.

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Ministers Begin Arriving At Red Fort

Several ministers, including Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Chirag Paswan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Riijiju, have begun arriving at the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day event.

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Preps On At Red Fort Ahead Of Celebrations

Preparations are underway in full swing at the Red Fort ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, while PM Modi will also be delivering his 11th consecutive speech.

Independence Day LIVE: Traffic Advisory Issued In Delhi 

Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for the commuters for August 15, as celebrations will take place across the city and especially at the Red Fort.

These eight road stretches in Delhi will remain closed for general traffic today -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

Vehicles without parking labels for Independence Day event may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi

Massive security arrangements are in place in Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations across the city and mainly the customary event at the iconic Red Fort.

Over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 personnel and 700 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition cameras have been deployed in Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations, for which traffic regulations have also been imposed. | READ MORE

Independence Day 2024 LIVE: Celebrations At Red Fort

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's coverage of all the events taking place across the nation for the 78th Independence Day celebrations. Follow our blog for real-time updates on the celebrations through the day.

