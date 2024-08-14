Massive security arrangements have been put in place across Delhi and the entire country for the Independence Day celebrations, which will be led by a customary event at the iconic Red Fort of the national capital where Narendra Modi will be delivering his 11th consecutive August 15 speech as a Prime Minister.
Over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 personnel and 700 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition cameras have been deployed in Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations, for which traffic regulations have also been imposed.
Police said that more than 20,000 to 22,000 guests are expected to attend the Red Fort programme.
Independence Day Celebrations | Key Points
Paramilitary Security Cover In Delhi: Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at high-risk locations including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets.
Over 3,000 Traffic Police Personnel: On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.
Red Fort Under Tight Vigil: "Multiple layers of security arrangements will be in place in Red Fort. We have already procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.
Over 10,000 Personnel For PM's Red Fort Address: Police said that these cameras will have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing police to identify anyone from a distance. These cameras will be installed in and around the fort. The cameras with AI-based facial recognition and video analytic systems will ensure foolproof security, the officer said, adding that more than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Mughal-era fort when Modi addresses the nation.
Snipers, Sharpshooters Deployed: Cops will also use a smartphone-based application to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, an officer said. In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, police said.
Trump's Assassination: The recent assassination bid on former US president Donald Trump has made the role of snipers extremely crucial this Independence Day. Official sources cited by news agency PTI said that in a recent meeting regarding the security arrangements at the Red Fort, the attack on Trump was discussed and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora emphasised stringent security to be put in place.
Ban On Flying Platforms: The Delhi Police has prohibited flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2-16 for security reasons. An order to this effect was issued by the Delhi Police Chief.
Security Tightened In J&K: Security has been beefed up across the country, including in volatile Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Tuesday reviewed the security measures for the Independence Day celebrations. Threat assessment, counter-measures, surveillance, supervision, intelligence gathering, deployment of personnel and access control were discussed at the meeting.
Delhi Traffic Advisory: These eight road stretches in Delhi will remain closed for general traffic on Thursday, August 15, the Independence Day of India -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.
Vehicles without parking labels for Independence Day event may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, a Delhi Police advisory said.