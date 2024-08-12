Delhi Traffic Advisory: Several Roads To Be Closed On Aug 13 For Independence Day Rehearsals | Full List

Curbs On Goods Vehicles: Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will not be permitted from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes, it said.