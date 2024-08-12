Delhi Traffic Advisory: Several Roads To Be Closed On Aug 13 For Independence Day Rehearsals | Full List

A traffic advisory has been issued in Delhi over full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day function which is on August 13. Several roads will remain closed and traffic will be diverted to alternate routes for the dress rehearsal on August 13.
India on August 15 will mark its 78th Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his customary speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion.
Eight Roads Closed On Tuesday: These eight in Delhi roads will be closed from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday - Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday.
Vehicles Asked To Avoid These Routes: Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal have been asked to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, as per Delhi Trarffic Police advisory.
Alternate Routes For North & South Delhi: Commuters travelling between north Delhi and south Delhi have been advised to take alternate routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SPM Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.
Alternate Routes For East-West Delhi Corridor: In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow on alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road — under AIIMS Flyover on the Ring Road, Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc and vice versa, will be closed, as per the advisory. Old Iron bridge and Geeta Colony bridge towards Shanti Van will also be closed.
These Roads To Remain Open To Reach Ring Road: DND, NH-24 (NH-9), Yudhister Setu, Signature Bridge, and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road.
Curbs On Goods Vehicles: Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will not be permitted from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes, it said.
Buses Asked To Take Alternate Routes: Buses originating from east, north, central, west, south and intending to use Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tilak Marg, Subash Marg, Ring Road between Akhara Chandgi Ram and Hazrat Nizamuddin Bridge have been directed to avoid these stretches and take alternative routes, as per the advisory.
People attending the Independence Day function have been advised not to bring cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes, etc, the advisory said.
Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc are prohibited over the jurisdiction of Delhi till August 15, the advisory added.