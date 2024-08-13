National

Independence Day 2024 77th or 78th: This And Other Commonly Asked Questions Answered

It was on 15th August 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism after over 200 years, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country.

Independence Day 2024 78 77 har ghar tiranga
Security personnel conduct a mock drill during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

India will e celebrating its Independence Day on August 15, with grand events marking the occasion across the country, led by a grand celebration at the iconic Red Fort of Delhi where the Prime Minister will deliver a customary address, and also a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' tricolour campaign which started two years ago.

While India gears up to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, some queries such as how to get the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate and whether it is India's 78th or 77th Independence Day, are also being commonly asked.

We Answer All Such Commonly Asked Queries Below

Independence Day 2024: 77 or 78

India was declared independent from British colonialism on August 15, 1947, which makes August 15, 2024 the 78th Independence Day of India, given that the day of 1947 is also counted.

To make it simple, as August 15 of 1947 will be the starting point, August 15 of 2024 will be the 78th observance of the date. Hence, it is correct to say that India will observe its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024.

However, it will be 77 years of independence for India since 1947 as w

Hence, India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day in 2024, signifying 77 years of independence since 1947 as the first anniversary marking one year of independence was celebrated in 1948.

To answer the most asked query, August 15, 2024 will be the 78th Independence Day and marks 77 years of independence or the 77th anniversary of the Independence Day of India.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in 2022 under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75th anniversary of India's independence, to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the occasion.

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for Har Ghar Tiranga.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: How To Get Certificate

To get the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a person will basically have to go to harghartiranga.com and upload a selfie hoisting the national flag.

  • Step 1: Go to harghartiranga.com

  • Step 2: Click on the UPLOAD SELFIE option

  • Step 2: A page will open which list the three steps to upload selfie. On this page, clock on the NEXT option at the bottom

  • Step 3: Fill in details, click on Upload Selfie

  • Step 4: Read the pledge “I authorize the use of my picture on the portal” and click on submit

  • Step 5: Now, click on the 'generate certificate' option. You can download the certificate and using the share option, you can post it online

How To Watch PM Modi Red Fort Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and delivers his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at 7:30 AM on August 15.

The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan.

The event will be livestreamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle apart from all news channels.

