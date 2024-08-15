National

Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes

In the backdrop of the recent Wayanad landslides, PM Modi said that natural calamities have raised people's concerns over the last few years.

PM Modi during his 11th consecutive I-Day speech at Red Fort
PM Modi during his 11th consecutive I-Day speech at Red Fort | Photo: PTI
From crimes against women to Indian CEOs marking their presence all over the world to India's dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a range of issues and events during his speech at the 78th Independence Day event at Delhi's Red Fort.

Clad in a tradition "kurta-pajama-nehru koti" attire, PM Modi donned a mutli-hued Rajasthani-style turban with lehariya details featuring shades of yellow, green and orange.

Arriving at the Red Fort this morning, the Prime Minister received and inspected the Guard of Honour before hoisting the tricolour and delivering his 11th consecutive I-Day speech at the Red Fort.

Notably, heavy security arrangements were made at the Red Fort and across the national capital in view of the I-Day celebrations, with over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 Artificial Intelligence (AI) - based facial recognition cameras deployed in Delhi.

PM MODI I-DAY SPEECH | TOP POINTS

Natural Disasters Raising Concerns

In the backdrop of the recent devastating landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad, claiming over 200 lives, PM Modi said that natural disasters have raised people's concerns over the last few years. He extended his sympathies to all those people affected in the calamities and said that the nation stands in solidarity with them at this hour.

Essential To Bring Fear In Offenders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that bringing "fear" in offenders is extremely essential in curbing atrocities against women. Noting that his government worked on a women-led developmental model, the PM expressed his concerns over the incidents of rape and violence against women.

His remark gains significance amid the pouring outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised

"As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said. It is the need of the hour, he said, to widely publicise punishment for crimes against women so that there is fear of consequences.

75K New Medical Seats In Next 5 Years

Noting that students, mostly from the middle class, are moving to abroad for medical education, spending "lakhs and crores", PM Modi said that it surprises him.

"Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years," the PM said.

He noted that in the last 10 years, his government has increased the medical seats to nearly 1 lakh.

He said that his government wants to build such an education system in the nation that youngsters need to have to go abroad for studies. The Modi government wants more foreign stuents to come to India and study.

Inclusive Policies, Social Progress, & Trans Rights

PM Modi highlighted the nation's commitment towards inclusivity and social progress, pressing on several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the dignity and rights of marginalised communities.

He hailed the nation's achievements in Paralympics, saying that the successes of Indian Paralympians showcase the strength and potential of every citizen of India.

He also highlighted the progress towards the rights of the transgender community and noting that the recent legislative changes are aimed at ensuring equality for all. "Our decisions and new laws for the transgender community reflect our commitment to providing them with a dignified life," he said.

The PM noted the government's focus on sign language and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, which reflects a deep respect for their dignity.

He also discussed the issues of advancements in women's rights and mentioned the extension of paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks.

Hopes For Return Of Normalcy In Bangladesh

Given the unrest and political turmoil that Bangladesh has been embroiled in over the past month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the situation in India's neighbouring country will improve soon.

He also expressed concerns over the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Dhaka, adding that India always wants its neighbouring countries to march in the path of prosperity and peace. "We are committed to peace," he said.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation will improve at the earliest," the Prime Minister said.

"We will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its development journey," he added.

Women In Self-Help Groups; Indian CEOs Around The Globe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his I-Day speech, noted that about 10 crore new women have joined self-help groups and have become key to family decision-making, contributing to broader social change in the nation.

"We are proud to see that women are becoming economically self-reliant. When women become self-reliant, they participate in family decision-making processes, which will ensure significant social transformation," he said.

He drew parallels between Indian CEOs being successful across the world and the achievements of women in these SHGs. "While our CEOs gain global recognition, one crore women are becoming Lakhpati Didis," he said.

He also noted that the government has decided to allocate between Rs 10 and 20 lakh to these groups. "So far, Rs 9 lakh crore have been provided to support our women's self-help groups," he added.

Vision Of Viksit Bharat By 2047

PM Modi reiterated the vision for making the nation 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, noting that citizens have made a range of suggestions -- from making India 'skill capital' of the world to judicial reforms.

“'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people,” Modi said.

He further said, "Suggestions have been collected from citizens, and crore of people gave suggestions for Developed India 2047. The dreams of every citizen and their confidence is reflected in those suggestions."

He said that citizens made suggestions for self-reliant India, medicinal sector and space sector.

India Achieving Climate Targets Under Paris Agreement

PM Modi highlighted that India is the only country among the G20 nations to have achieved its climate targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement ahead of schedule.

He said that the nation's efforts towards tackling the global issue of climate change have "reassured and surprised" the world.

"I want to tell the world about the strength of my country's people. My country and its people have accomplished what other G20 nations have not. We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so, and we are proud of it," he said in his Independence Day address at the Red Fort.

The PM expressed confidence that India will meet the target of achieving the 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based electricity installed capacity by 2030.

Global Investment In India

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that many global companies want to invest in India.

Noting that most of the people he met in his third term want to invest in India, the PM said, "It's a golden opportunity" to make India a hub of global manufacturing.

He called upon state governments to make policies to attract investment, while ensuring good governance and law and order.

The country also needs to work on "Design in India" and "Design for the World", Modi said.

He said that the government's focus, in sync with the Industry 4.0 revolution, is on comprehensive skill development across every sector -- from agriculture to sanitation.

"Vocal for Local" has become the mantra of India's Arthatantra (economy), he said, adding that with "One District, One Product," each district now takes pride in its produce and strives to identify its unique strengths to specialise in one particular product, aiming to boost exports.

PM Modi said that India is working tirelessly towards becoming "Aatmanirbhar" in the energy sector and tackling climate change.

