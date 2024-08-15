I-Day 2024: Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot Hoists Flag As AAP Misses Jailed CM Kejriwal

Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot (L) to hoist the national flag at the state-level Independence Day event Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty and @AtishiAAP

Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot (L) to hoist the national flag at the state-level Independence Day event Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty and @AtishiAAP